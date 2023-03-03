PINE BLUFF — Nettleton earned a second game in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament with a second-half rally Wednesday night.

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, the Raiders rallied to defeat Van Buren 62-59. Nettleton (24-6) will play Pine Bluff (22-7) in the quarterfinals today at 2:30 p.m.