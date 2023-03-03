PINE BLUFF — Nettleton earned a second game in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament with a second-half rally Wednesday night.
After trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, the Raiders rallied to defeat Van Buren 62-59. Nettleton (24-6) will play Pine Bluff (22-7) in the quarterfinals today at 2:30 p.m.
Van Buren led 18-15 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime. Nettleton rallied after a slow start to the third quarter, pulling within 46-45 at the end of the period.
Derodrick Moton scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Raiders. Taylor Smith scored 11 of his 15 in the second half, while Jordan Pigram scored eight of his 10 points after halftime.
Jamaree Thomas drilled a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points for the Raiders. Nettleton shot 54.2 percent (13-24) from the field in the second half, including 6-of-13 from the 3-point line.
Nettleton forced 14 turnovers while committing only five.
Glavine McDonald scored 18 points to lead Van Buren (18-13).
GCT 57, Siloam Springs 41
PINE BLUFF – Greene County Tech dominated the second and third quarters Wednesday to defeat Siloam Springs 57-41 in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament.
The Eagles (23-8) outscored the Panthers 35-14 over the middle quarters as they took leads of 27-17 at halftime and 44-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Tyler Vincent was 9-of-15 from the field to lead the Eagles with 26 points, also grabbing eight rebounds. Benji Goodman was 3-of-8 from the 3-point line while adding 12 points.
Colter Hunt was 3-of-3 from the 3-point line for nine points; Landon Stuart grabbed 10 rebounds; and Jonah Lane had a team-high five assists for GCT.
The Eagles advanced to play Maumelle (19-11) in Thursday’s late quarterfinal game.
Manila 63, Rose Bud 58
LAMAR – Brayden Nunnally scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Wednesday night to lead Manila to a 63-58 victory over Rose Bud in the first round of the Class 3A boys’ state basketball tournament.
Jaron Burrow and Luke Kirk added 16 points each for the Lions (28-5). Manila plays Charleston (16-5) today in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m.
Manila led 13-8 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime. Rose Bud (20-9) nosed in front 42-41 at the end of the third quarter.
Rece Hipp scored 19 points for Rose Bud. Jace Goodwin added 17 points and Bryce Walls added 16 for the Ramblers.
In other action Wednesday at the 3A boys’ tournament. Central Arkansas Christian ousted Newport 57-45.
Rector 74, Acorn 43
RECTOR – Rector rolled past Acorn 74-43 Wednesday in the Class 2A boys’ state basketball tournament.
Cooper Rabjohn scored 24 points and grabbed seven steals to lead the Cougars (25-6). Kameron Jones added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Cash Lindsey added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Rector advanced to play Lavaca in Thursday’s late game.
In other action Wednesday, Bay eliminated Dierks with a 68-53 victory. The Yellowjackets play Bigelow today at 2:30 p.m.
Marmaduke advanced in the girls’ bracket with a 57-43 victory over Rison. The Lady Greyhounds played Hector on Thursday night.
Siloam Springs 40, Paragould 39
PINE BLUFF – Paragould’s fourth-quarter rally fell short Wednesday as Siloam Springs escaped with a 40-39 victory in the first round of the Class 5A girls’ state basketball tournament.
Siloam Springs led 22-16 at halftime and 36-24 after the third quarter. The Lady Rams outscored the Lady Panthers 15-4 in the final period.
Dixie Williams was 3-of-7 from the 3-point line in scoring 13 points for Paragould. Shakira Brown added 11 points, while Mikayla Lambert contributed five points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Har-Ber 71, Jonesboro 51
ROGERS – Springdale Har-Ber doubled its lead in the fourth quarter Wednesday evening to defeat Jonesboro 71-51 in the Class 6A girls’ state basketball tournament. Har-Ber (20-8) led 18-14 after the first quarter, 36-27 at halftime and 51-41 after the third quarter. Jonesboro finishes the season with a 10-18 record.