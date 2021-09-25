JONESBORO — Cameron Scarlett threw three touchdown passes, each to a different receiver, and also ran for a score Friday night as Nettleton rolled past Batesville 26-7 in the 5A-East conference opener at Raider Field.
All three of Scarlett’s touchdown passes came in the first half as the Raiders (4-0, 1-0 conference) took a 20-0 halftime lead.
Nettleton took a quick lead as Scarlett found Jaden Brown wide open on a 58-yard touchdown pass with 9:58 remaining in the opening quarter. The Raiders’ lead grew to 13-0 with 7:18 left in the second quarter as Scarlett flipped a 9-yard touchdown pass to Doniquias Willis, followed by Joseph Nuhung’s extra point.
Scarlett connected with Kenwarren McShan on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 4:37 remaining in the first half.
Batesville (0-4, 0-1) scored the first points of the second half on Jay Storlie’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Boston Hall with 10:52 remaining in the game. Scarlett answered by scoring on a 3-yard run with 7:58 to play.