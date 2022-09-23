Raiders return to action against Batesville

Running back KeAndre Pope (right) takes a handoff from quarterback Maddox Hampton during Nettleton’s victory over Blytheville. The Raiders visit Batesville tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton thought his team needed an open date last week after three hard-fought non-conference games.

He didn’t get the sense that his players felt the same way.

