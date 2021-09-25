JONESBORO — Cameron Scarlett threw three touchdown passes, each to a different receiver, and also ran for a score Friday night as Nettleton rolled past Batesville 26-7 in the 5A-East conference opener at Raider Field.
All three of Scarlett’s touchdown passes came in the first half as the Raiders (4-0, 1-0 conference) took a 20-0 halftime lead. He finished 13-of-21 for 257 yards.
Koby Bradley led Nettleton in rushing with 91 yards on 26 carries. Scarlett added 78 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Jaden Brown led the Raiders in receiving with three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Nettleton took a quick lead as Scarlett found Brown wide open on a 57-yard touchdown pass with 9:58 remaining in the opening quarter. The Raiders’ lead grew to 13-0 with 7:18 left in the second quarter as Scarlett flipped a 9-yard touchdown pass to Doniquias Willis, followed by Joseph Nuhung’s extra point.
Scarlett connected with Kenwarren McShan on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 4:37 remaining in the first half.
Batesville (0-4, 0-1) scored the first points of the second half on Jay Storlie’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Boston Hall with 10:52 remaining in the game. Scarlett answered by scoring on a 3-yard run with 7:58 to play.