Raiders roll in home finale

JONESBORO — Nettleton's state tournament hopes remain alive as the Raiders start the final week of the season.
Friday's 72-43 rout of Batesville kept Nettleton in the 5A-East playoff picture with two games to play. The Raiders shot better than 65 percent from the field as they thrashed the conference's last-place team to pull into a tie with Searcy for fifth place, one game behind Greene County Tech.
Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said his team played with a sense of urgency in its home finale.
"It helps when you make a couple of shots. This last week and a half, we haven't got off to good starts and it was 16-7 at the end of one quarter," Deaton said. "We didn't have a good second quarter, but in the third quarter I thought that was the first time all year, even when we had a full roster, that we played like we were winning. We slowed it down, played inside out, did a great job of giving our post guys some touches."
The Raiders (17-10, 5-7 conference) found success pounding the ball inside to junior Jordan Pigram and seniors Andre Davis and Antoine Edmond, who were a combined 14-of-18 from the field.
Pigram scored 16 points to lead Nettleton. Davis and Edmond scored eight points each, with Edmond grabbing 13 rebounds to control the boards and Davis grabbing three steals.
Senior guard J.T. Turner scored 13 points and kept the Raider offense moving with 10 assists. Senior guard Brandon Anderson added nine points.
Deaton was happy to see Nettleton's seniors enjoy a strong performance in the home finale.
"We have six seniors and five have been in the program since the seventh grade," Deaton said. "They haven't given us an ounce of trouble all year, they've been fun to be around, and it seems like every we get knocked down, we get right back off the mat. We didn't play very well Tuesday and we had great practices this week."
Turner scored eight points and Edmond six in the first quarter to help Nettleton start well. The Raiders led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter before the Pioneers (4-19, 0-12 conference) clawed within 26-19 at intermission.
Nettleton hammered the ball inside to Davis and Pigram while building its lead back into double digits in the third quarter. Perimeter shooting — the Pioneers made four 3-pointers in the third period — kept the game competitive for a time, but the Raiders held a 51-36 lead at the end of the quarter as sophomore Brandon Alexander hit a 3 off Turner's assist in the final seconds.
Nettleton scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, pushing its lead to 22 points. Reserves took the floor in the last couple of minutes and the Raiders scored the last eight points.
"That was one we needed," Deaton said. "It was nice to see everybody get to play. We haven't had a game like that since December."
Logan McSpadden scored 13 points and Wes Lange added 10 for Batesville.
Nettleton played without season scoring leader DaVares Whitaker for the fourth straight game. The Raiders are 2-2 without Whitaker, who suffered an ankle injury in a double-overtime loss to Marion.
Sophomore post DeShun Jackson, who has a leg contusion, was also out Friday. Deaton hopes both Whitaker and Jackson will be available as the Raiders visit Jonesboro on Tuesday and Searcy on Thursday.
"We're going to have to slow the game down Tuesday, do some things we typically don't do," Deaton said, "but we'll get that rock ready and get that slingshot ready and see if we can hit them one time, and go from there."