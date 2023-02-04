Raiders roll past Eagles

Nettleton's Jordan Pigram scores in the closing seconds of the first quarter during Friday's game with Greene County Tech at Raider Gym.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While Nettleton coach Aaron Deaton still doesn't think his team has played its best basketball, the Raiders will have a hard time topping Friday night's offensive performance against Greene County Tech.

Nettleton began the second half of its 5A-East conference schedule with a season scoring high. Jordan Pigram scored 22 points to lead five Raiders in double figures during an 83-69 victory over Greene County Tech at Raider Gym.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com