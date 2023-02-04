Raiders roll past Eagles

JONESBORO — While Nettleton coach Aaron Deaton still doesn't think his team has played its best basketball, the Raiders will have a hard time topping Friday night's offensive performance against Greene County Tech.
Nettleton began the second half of its 5A-East conference schedule with a season scoring high. Jordan Pigram scored 22 points to lead five Raiders in double figures during an 83-69 victory over Greene County Tech at Raider Gym.
Pigram sank two of the Raiders' five 3-pointers during a 29-point second quarter that broke the game open. Nettleton (18-5, 7-1 conference) led 50-32 at halftime and never allowed GCT (18-7, 2-6 conference) closer than 11 points in the second half.
"That second quarter, really the whole first half, is probably as good as we can play offensively," Deaton said.
Pigram, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, scored 15 points in the first half. Derodrick Moton also played a key role in Nettleton's quick start with 13 of his 18 points in the first half.
De'Shun Jackson joined Pigram in recording a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Taylor Smith scored nine of his 13 points after halftime, while T.J. Brown and Jamaree Thomas added 10 and seven points, respectively.
Nettleton led 21-16 to end the first quarter when Pigram turned a scoop shot into a three-point play in the closing seconds.
Smith, Nettleton's season scoring leader, went to the bench after picking up his second foul with 5:02 left in the second quarter. Up 29-22 when Smith sat down, the Raiders outscored the Eagles 21-10 the remainder of the half.
GCT coach Jeff Guiot said inconsistency cost his team, particularly in the second quarter.
"Our first shot defense was great. Our second shot defense wasn't very good. They really hurt us on the boards," Guiot said. "They were just tougher on the boards, and I think that's the difference in the game. The second quarter, they were getting two and three shots to our one. When that happens, you're not in a good spot."
Nettleton led 35-27 before Brown and Thomas sank back-to-back 3s, pushing Nettleton's lead into double digits for good with 2:34 left in the half. Pigram drilled two 3s in the last two minutes of the half.
"We made that run with Taylor on the bench. Taylor goes out with two fouls, and he has four points at half, and we're up 18," Deaton said. "That's huge."
Nettleton's lead fluctuated between 15 and 24 points in the third quarter. The Raiders took a 66-46 lead to the final period.
GCT closed the gap in the final five minutes of the game, cutting Nettleton's lead to 11 points on a 13-2 run that included three 3-pointers. Jonah Lane's 3 brought the Eagles within 75-64 with 2:54 to play.
The teams traded baskets, Pigram scoring for Nettleton and Tyler Vincent for GCT. The Eagles missed an opportunity to reduce their deficit to single digits and Brown went end to end for a basket at the 1:59 mark.
Smith followed with a three-point play that gave Nettleton an 82-66 lead.
"Nettleton is a nice team. They've got a chance to make a deep run in the state playoffs. They're very well coached, they have good talent," Guiot said. "They've got good balance on their team. They have guys inside, a long wing player that offensively is as good as there is around, and their point guard and combos, they make good decisions with the ball.
"Probably the best thing with them is they all know their roles and they play within their roles."
Vincent scored 22 points, Garrett Cupp 21 and Parker Harris 10 to lead GCT. The Eagles sank 12 3s as a team, including five by Cupp.
Deaton was especially pleased to see the Raiders add a couple points to their lead in the third quarter.
"We knew they were going to make a run, but I think it was 20 points going into the fourth quarter and we kind of kept them at bay," Deaton said. "I still think they're one of the top three or four teams in our league. We took their best shot. They're playing for their lives and they're going to beat some people the second go-round (of 5A-East play)."
Nettleton matched last season's victory total with Friday's victory. The Raiders will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at league leader Marion.
"I was worried about this game being a trap game with what we have coming up Tuesday, not being ready," Deaton said. "We've got a big one Tuesday."