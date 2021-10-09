PARAGOULD — Koby Bradley ran for three touchdowns, all in the first half, as Nettleton pulled away on the way to a 49-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East football.
Cameron Scarlett threw two touchdown passes and Curtez Smith scored twice for the Raiders (6-0, 3-0 conference). Nettleton’s defense posted its second shutout of the season and first in conference play since beating Greene County Tech in 2018.
Bradley scored on a 4-yard run only 26 seconds into the game. He broke a 69-yard touchdown run with 2:12 remaining in the period as the Raiders opened a 14-0 lead over the Rams (0-5, 0-3).
Nettleton led 27-0 at halftime. Scarlett found Jaden Brown on a 64-yard touchdown pass with 11:48 left in the second quarter and Bradley scored again on a 5-yard run at the 5:21 mark of the quarter.
Scarlett threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Doniquias Willis and ran in the two-point conversion, giving Nettleton a 35-0 lead with 7:51 left in the third quarter. Smith scored on a 57-yard run with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter and reached the end zone again on a 27-yard run with 9:02 left in the game.