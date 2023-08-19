Raiders romp past Seminoles in benefit game

JONESBORO — Nettleton displayed big-play potential during Thursday night’s benefit football game at Raider Field.
The Raiders raced through Osceola’s defense for 414 total yards, most of it in the first half, during a 48-26 victory over the Seminoles. Nettleton scored all of its points during the first half to take a 28-point halftime lead.
“I thought offensively we came out and executed pretty well for the first time out against a different team,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “Defensively I thought those guys flew around. They made some mistakes, but they played hard and the tackling got better as the game went on. Overall I was really pleased with how we performed.”
Nettleton averaged better than 10 yards per play Thursday. Maddox Hampton was 7-of-11 passing for 193 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders played at a quick tempo.
Curtez Smith caught four passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns and also completed a pass for 22 yards; Quordarius Thompson had three receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown; and newcomer Nigel Bell caught a 41-yard touchdown pass.
Sophomores T.J. Brown and Xavier Harrell fueled Nettleton’s rushing game. Brown ran for 136 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Harrell had 54 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushing attempts.
“I think we had five different guys score touchdowns, two different running backs and three different receivers,” Steven Hampton said. “I think that’s going to help us as we go through, teams not being able to really zone in on Curtez or Q. Now you throw Nigel Bell in the mix and Camarian Davis, who started at free safety, he’s another receiver we’d like to get involved a little bit.
“We feel like we have some weapons. We just have to find a way to utilize all of them.”
Osceola senior standout Keenan Jackson, who is drawing NCAA Division I recruiting attention, scored all three of his team’s first-half touchdowns. Jackson had touchdown receptions of 66 and 6 yards from Tyler Bell, and also returned a kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown.
The Seminoles’ Chris James scored the only points after halftime on a 9-yard run. After a first half that took more than 90 minutes to complete, the teams played one more 12-minute quarter with a running clock.
Nettleton opened the scoring on Harrell’s 1-yard run, followed by the first of Mason Waln’s six successful extra points. After Bell connected with Jackson on a 66-yard touchdown pass, the Raiders scored again to lead 14-6 on Hampton’s 17-yard pass to Smith.
Bell caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Hampton and the Raiders led 21-6 after the first quarter.
Davis came up with an interception and Hampton hit Thompson with a 55-yard touchdown pass with 11:27 left in the second quarter. Brown broke a 50-yard touchdown run to give Nettleton a 35-6 lead.
Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, then caught a 6-yard touchdown pass as Osceola closed within 35-20 after recovering a fumble. The Raiders answered as Harrell scored on a 3-yard run and, after recovering the ensuing kickoff, Nettleton scored again on Hampton’s 22-yard pass to Smith with 31.5 seconds remaining.
Nettleton opens the season at home next Friday against Mountain Home. Osceola travels to Newport for its season opener next week.