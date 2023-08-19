Raiders romp past Seminoles in benefit game

Nettleton’s T.J. Brown (10) eludes Osceola’s J’Kevion Watson on a 50-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Thursday’s benefit football game at Raider Field. Nettleton won 48-26.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton displayed big-play potential during Thursday night’s benefit football game at Raider Field.

The Raiders raced through Osceola’s defense for 414 total yards, most of it in the first half, during a 48-26 victory over the Seminoles. Nettleton scored all of its points during the first half to take a 28-point halftime lead.

