Raiders seek eighth victory in Forrest City

JONESBORO — Big games await the Nettleton Raiders in the final two weeks of the regular season, contests that will determine whether they claim the 5A-East title and where they are placed on the state playoff bracket.
But before the Raiders (7-0, 4-0 conference) can turn their attention to Valley View and then Wynne, they have an assignment tonight at Forrest City (2-5, 1-3 conference). Coach Steven Hampton expects his team to focus on the task at hand, given its performance when facing other possible distractions.
“Our guys have been attentive as far as things we’ve asked them to do,” Hampton said. “Last week I wasn’t sure because it was Homecoming and everything that goes with that, the distractions, and they came out played really well.
“This week we have kind of a similar situation. We have parent-teacher conferences (Thursday) and no school Friday, so a lot of distractions, but in practice our guys handled everything so far. Hopefully they play like they did last Friday.”
Nettleton was dominant on Homecoming, routing Greene County Tech 54-7. The Raiders removed their starters early on a night when they led 41-0 at halftime.
Running back Koby Bradley ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. Bradley is closing on 1,000 yards for the season with 889 entering tonight’s game. He has scored 10 touchdowns and is averaging more than eight yards per carry.
Quarterback Cameron Scarlett ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and completed 3-of-4 passes for 92 yards and another score. Scarlett has accounted for 1,580 yards of total offense and 21 touchdowns, 13 passing and eight rushing.
Jaden Brown leads the Raiders in receiving with 20 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns. Kenwarren McShan has 14 receptions for 245 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, Blake Brown has 74 tackles. Jordan Pigram leads the defensive front with 15 tackles for loss, while Javontae Wallace and Kam Phillips have nine each.
Hampton said experience has helped his team maintain focus each week.
“A lot of it is we have a lot of seniors, 20-plus seniors, so there’s a little more maturity than maybe some other teams that we’ve had,” Hampton said. “I think that helps, having senior leadership and guys who have been through this before.”
Forrest City stopped an eight-game losing streak in 5A-East competition with last week’s 20-14 victory in double overtime at Paragould. The Mustangs were outscored 118-20 in conference losses to GCT, Valley View and Batesville this season.
In non-conference play, the Mustangs defeated Helena-West Helena Central 32-14 after losing to Star City (35-0) and Little Rock Mills (40-8).
“We need to not give up any foolish plays, make sure we just play our assignments,” Hampton said. “They’ve shown, in other games, they’ll come out in kind of some wild formations and things like that, so we have to make sure we’re able to adjust to anything they throw at us.
“Don’t give them anything cheap, make them earn everything, and then really offensively we need to make sure we control the line of scrimmage, which we feel like that’s our strength on offense. Hopefully we can go out and do that.”