Raiders seek faster start against Redskins

JONESBORO — Head coach Steven Hampton hopes Nettleton can start tonight’s game the way the Raiders finished a week ago.
Nettleton outscored Mountain Home 21-0 in the second half last week to earn a 28-21 victory in its home opener. Cameron Scarlett’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Koby Bradley provided the margin of victory with 33 seconds left in the game.
Hampton would like to see the Raiders play as well in the first minutes of the game this evening as they did in the final minutes against the Bombers.
“We want to start faster, be able to come out and play well early on. We don’t want to wait until the second half,” Hampton said. “We don’t want to wait until the second quarter. We want to be able to be a team that comes out and plays with energy and effort from the opening kick all the way through.”
Nettleton (2-0) closes non-conference play tonight as Pocahontas (2-0) visits Raider Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
While the Raiders were rallying past Mountain Home last week, the Redskins were rolling past Paragould 45-21. Connor Baker ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in Pocahontas’ victory.
Baker (6-0, 198) was last season’s Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after rushing for 1,300-plus yards at running back and making 110 tackles as an outside linebacker. He has taken over at quarterback this season and also has a different role on defense as an inside linebacker.
“He’s very tough. He’s a hard-nosed kid. Last year he was in a little different role playing running back,” Hampton said. “Now he’s touching the ball every single snap. You have to account for him. He’s a heck of a football player. He plays defense too, he’s a tough kid. We know we’re going to have our hands full in slowing him down.”
Baker, who ran for 142 yards in Pocahontas’ 35-27 victory over Nettleton last year, is averaging better than 10 yards per carry through his team’s victories over Southside Batesville and Paragould. His rushing totals include 404 yards and four TDs on 40 carries.
While the Redskins haven’t asked Baker to throw much, he’s 8-of-10 for 47 yards after two games.
“Connor has done really well at quarterback. The offensive line has done a really, really good job thus far blocking for him and setting some holes,” Pocahontas head coach Charles Baty said. “He’s progressing in the passing game. It’s just going to take some time.”
Baty said the Redskins, with inexperienced wide receivers, have a passing game that is a work in progress. Running backs Tripp Risley and Reagan Womack, who scored twice last week, are also key contributors in the ground game.
While the Raiders haven’t faced Baker at quarterback, Hampton said they could draw on past experience with the Redskins’ offensive system in preparation for tonight’s game.
“They had a quarterback a few years ago they did some similar things with, some power read and zone reads to highlight or focus on the quarterback position. We’re familiar with those schemes,” Hampton said. “They add in the element of going fast. They try to play with tempo and wear you down physically and mentally. It seems like if you have a letdown on a play, there they go. You really have to make sure you’re lined up correctly and playing hard every single snap.”
Scarlett and Bradley fuel the Raiders’ offense.
Bradley has 255 yards and three touchdowns rushing, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, and has also caught two touchdown passes. Scarlett has 175 yards and two touchdowns rushing while averaging 8.8 yards per carry, and has thrown three touchdown passes.
“Their quarterback, last year I thought he was more of a runner and this year he’s become very versatile,” Baty said of Scarlett. “He’s as good throwing the ball as he is running it. He can use his arms and his legs. We definitely have to contain him.”
Nettleton’s defense has come up with eight sacks in two games. Linebacker Blake Brown was credited with three sacks in a 35-0 rout of Blytheville, while lineman Javontae Wallace had two sacks in the fourth quarter against Mountain Home. Lineman Jordan Pigram joined Wallace with three tackles for loss last week, plus a forced fumble that he returned inside the 10-yard line.
Hampton said the Raiders have been solid defensively.
“The first half (against Mountain Home) we had a couple of guys who were making their first start at home and nerves played a role early on,” Hampton said. “We felt like we might have tried to do too much, so we’ve simplified this week, kind of scaled back a little bit of what we’re doing.
“They’re going to go fast, so it’s going to be hard to get a lot of calls in. We simplified some things so our guys know what they’re going to do, they know their assignment, and they know how to line up. If we can do that, we’ve got a chance.”