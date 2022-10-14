Raiders, Southerners feature contrasting offenses

JONESBORO — Nettleton has regularly made big plays in the passing game this fall as the Raiders have scored 13 touchdowns on completions covering 32 yards or more, including five of 65-plus yards.
If the Raiders are to continue that trend this evening at Southside, they may have to do it with short passes. Coach Steven Hampton isn’t sure deep throws will be available against the Southerners.
“We feel like they’re going to try to take away the deep balls that we’ve been getting,” Hampton said. “We may have to rely on some shorter, intermediate throws and run-after-catch type things. We’ve been trying to work on those things this week.”
The Raiders (5-1, 2-1 5A-East conference) and Southerners (4-2, 2-1) will match different offensive styles when they meet this evening in Independence County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Nettleton is averaging 400 yards per game out of its spread offense. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,208 yards and 17 touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Juniors Quordarius Thompson and Curtez Smith are big-play threats on the receiving end of Hampton’s passes. Thompson has 31 receptions for 615 yard and 10 touchdowns, while Smith has caught 29 passes for 565 yards and eight scores.
Smith is also Nettleton’s second-leading rusher with 371 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 178 all-purpose yards per game.
Steven Hampton is confident the Raiders can adjust if the Southerners take away the deep ball.
“It’s kind of a give or take for a defense. If you back off, you give us the underneath throws and our guys are good at running with the ball in their hands,” Hampton said. “Once we get there, we’ll have a plan for both, and it’s figuring out what they’ll try to take away and attack from there. We want to get our running game going as well. We want to run the football a little more effectively than maybe we have the past couple of games.”
Senior running back Ke’Andre Pope leads Nettleton with 542 rushing yards after running for 102 yards in last week’s 35-0 victory over Paragould.
Hampton said the Raiders need to block inside running plays better to help Pope, who has scored one rushing touchdown, get into the end zone.
“He’s been running well. Bless his heart, he hasn’t been able to find the end zone very often, but a lot of that’s not on him,” Hampton said. “We get down there (inside the 20-yard line) and we’ll have a missed assignment or something and get a negative play, which changes our mindset as far as the play call after that. We’re going to try to get him in the end zone.”
Southside, which moved up from Class 4A this season, averages 352.5 rushing yards per game in the Shotgun Wing-T offense used by coach Kenny Simpson.
Junior Seth Case is the Southerners’ rushing leader with 805 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Colby Harris has 446 yards and five touchdowns rushing, while sophomore Louis Calhoun (288 yards, four touchdowns) and senior Chase Duncan (271 yards, two touchdowns) have also had success.
Duncan has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns, with two interceptions.
“They’ve got kind of the new wave of that offense being from the ‘gun, but it’s the same mindset,” Hampton said. “They want to possess the ball and keep it away from you, control the clock, and they do a pretty good job of it.”
Senior linebacker Blake Brown leads Nettleton’s defense with 63 tackles, including eight behind the line of scrimmage. Senior tackle Jordan Pigram has 44 tackles, including nine for loss and five sacks, while sophomore tackle Keon Stallings has four sacks.
Hampton would love to see the Raiders add to their 34 tackles for loss from the first six games.
“If you can put these guys in second and long, get them off yardage, then that’s going to be big in getting them off the field,” Hampton said. “It’s not where they want to be, it’s not what they feel comfortable in. Negative plays will be huge if we can get some of those.”