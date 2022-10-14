Raiders, Southerners feature contrasting offenses

Nettleton’s Quordarius Thompson (13) looks for a way around Paragould’s Cole Chipman (10) during the first half of last week’s game at Raider Field. The Raiders visit Southside tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton has regularly made big plays in the passing game this fall as the Raiders have scored 13 touchdowns on completions covering 32 yards or more, including five of 65-plus yards.

If the Raiders are to continue that trend this evening at Southside, they may have to do it with short passes. Coach Steven Hampton isn’t sure deep throws will be available against the Southerners.

