Raiders travel to Blytheville for opener

JONESBORO — A former conference opponent awaits the Nettleton Raiders tonight as they travel east to open the season.
Nettleton visits Blytheville’s Haley Field for a 7 o’clock kickoff. League opponents in the 5A-East up to last year, the Raiders and Chickasaws are meeting for the 18th consecutive season in a series Blytheville leads 11-6.
The Raiders eked out a 27-20 victory when the teams met last season in Jonesboro.
“Last year was a really close ballgame and it’s always tough to go over there and play,” Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said. “It’s always a good ballgame.”
Nettleton tuned up with a 14-7 victory over Osceola in a scrimmage last week at Raider Field. All-state quarterback Cameron Scarlett ran for one touchdown and threw for another score on a 60-yard pass to Jaden Brown.
Hampton said he was pleased with what he saw on both sides of the football.
“We made a couple of mistakes on defense as far as giving up contain, but it was small things that are correctable,” Hampton said. “We studied it, our guys learned from it, and hopefully we won’t make the same mistakes. It took us a little while to get on track with our run game; we had a couple of penalties there in the first quarter that kind of put us behind the chains.
“But in the second quarter we started picking up steam and that’s going to be the strength of our team, our run game and our offensive line. Those guys started really taking control, and then we started the second half and we were able to hit a big pass play over the top to Jaden Brown.”
While Hampton is starting his ninth season leading the Raiders, the Chickasaws have a new head coach as Greg Ruffin returns to his alma mater.
Blytheville scrimmaged West Memphis last week and while the Blue Devils won, Ruffin said he wasn’t disheartened by the way his team stacked up against a 6A opponent.
“For us to play a 6A football team, we played them well at times,” Ruffin said. “I think there were two or three instances where we could have gotten in the end zone, after going back and looking at the film, a cut here or a cut there, and we threw a pick six. They caught us with 10 men on the field and hit a wide-open wide receiver.
“But you take away a couple of mistakes, I was pleased with what I saw defensively. We’re low in numbers. When we played West Memphis, that was the first time we had 11-on-11 action. I went into that game looking at it as it was not so much about us competing against West Memphis, but us competing with ourselves.”
Ruffin said his team is undergoing a transition at quarterback as Jeremiah Northern, who recently signed a recording deal, is not with the team. Omarrion Russell and Jontavious Johnson have been working at quarterback, Ruffin said.
Hampton said he expects to see a power running game from the Chickasaws after watching their scrimmage.
“It’s kind of a little different look from Blytheville than we’re used to seeing. They’re in the I-formation some, even the power-I, and they still get into the spread. It seems to us that their strength is their running backs,” Hampton said. “They’ve got two or three running backs who are pretty good. It’s a different look. Hopefully our depth and our numbers will play to our advantage as the game goes on. It doesn’t appear that they have quite the numbers that we do. Hopefully our depth and conditioning will play a factor and be to our advantage.”
Ruffin said his team will need to be a better version of itself against the Raiders.
“Looking at film and as good as their quarterback is, I think that they think this is probably one of the better ballclubs they’ve had in years,” Ruffin said.
“They look very well-coached on film. They do a lot of motion and misdirection, and at the end of the day they want to keep the ball in the quarterback’s hands and allow him to make decisions. Our biggest thing is we can’t get out of pocket and give up the edge this week.”