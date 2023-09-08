Raiders visit Blytheville for first road game

JONESBORO — Nettleton plays its first road game of the season this evening against a team that gave the Raiders a close game last year in Jonesboro.
Blytheville led on two occasions in the second half before Nettleton escaped with a 30-25 victory at Raider Field. A last-minute defensive stand around midfield clinched the Raiders’ third consecutive victory in the series.
Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said Blytheville, a former 5A-East conference rival, poses a different challenge from what the Raiders faced defensively last week against Pocahontas.
“Instead of everything being all bottled up in there, we’re going to be more spread out. We’re going to have to be able to play in space, tackle in space,” Hampton said. “The other night most of the tackles were inside the tackle box. Now we’re going to have to make tackles in the open field against some really good athletes.
“That’s one area where I want to see us improve because we’re going to need to against some of the teams we’re going to play down the road in our conference.”
Kickoff at Haley Field in Blytheville is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Both teams won in impressive fashion last week. Nettleton (1-1) needed only 32 offensive snaps to produce 424 total yards in a 42-14 victory over Pocahontas.
Senior wide receiver Curtez Smith rang up 256 rushing/receiving yards and four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, on eight offensive touches.
Blytheville (1-1) gave new coach Gerrett Howard his first victory in a 38-12 rout of Osceola. Senior wide receiver Tyrin Walker caught a touchdown pass, returned a punt for a touchdown and also returned a free kick for a touchdown for the Chickasaws, who led 32-0 in the third quarter.
Seniors Tim Brown and Ingram Battles lead the ground game for Blytheville, which opened the season with a 34-14 loss at Class 5A power Little Rock Mills. Junior quarterback Jontavius Johnson, who threw two touchdown passes last week, is in his third year as a starter.
“Tim Brown and Ingram Battles, they’re the ones who kind of make them go and they’ve got some receivers. The quarterback is back from last year and he’s dangerous throwing the ball,” Hampton said. “They throw a lot of vertical routes and they give their guys chances to go make plays. It’s scary sometimes because they can make plays. They’re very explosive. We’re going to have to cover well and try to contain the quarterback, try to not let him get on the perimeter because that’s where he can really hurt you.”
Raider quarterback Maddox Hampton was 9-of-13 passing last week for 196 yards, all to Smith and Quordarius Thompson. Sophomores Xavier Harrell and T.J. Brown ran for one touchdown each.
Nettleton capitalized on its possessions with the exception of a drive that ended with an interception in the last minute of the first half.
“We wish we would have been able to get other guys the ball more, but with limited plays and Curtez scoring on some of those long ones, it just didn’t lend itself to that,” Hampton said. “I was pleased with how we executed. We had really six possessions and scored on all six of those.”
Hampton praised linebackers Damin Coleman and Kohen Ligons for their performances. Coleman made 11 tackles, including two sacks, in his first start. Ligons led the Raiders with 13 tackles.
“We made a lot of improvement on that side of the ball,” Hampton said. “Hopefully they’ll continue to do that.”
Blytheville leads the all-time series 11-8. The teams have played every year since their first meeting in 2004.
Both teams will be off next week before starting conference play. Nettleton opens its 5A-East slate against Batesville on Sept. 22, while Blytheville starts its 4A-3 slate at home against Harrisburg.