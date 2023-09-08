Raiders visit Blytheville for first road game

Nettleton’s Quordarius Thompson (3) tries to elude Pocahontas’ Ricky Regina (10) and Matt Womack (22) after a pass reception during last Friday’s game at Raider Field. The Raiders visit Blytheville this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton plays its first road game of the season this evening against a team that gave the Raiders a close game last year in Jonesboro.

Blytheville led on two occasions in the second half before Nettleton escaped with a 30-25 victory at Raider Field. A last-minute defensive stand around midfield clinched the Raiders’ third consecutive victory in the series.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com