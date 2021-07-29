JONESBORO — Jabari White became an all-conference basketball player as a senior at Nettleton High School after playing only a few minutes per game as a junior.
Raider head coach Bubba Deaton is eager to see the next step in White’s progression after the 5-foot-10 guard signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play junior college basketball for Arkansas Baptist College next season.
“He made the biggest one-year jump of anyone I’ve seen in my 17, 18 years here as far as going from not playing to playing,” Deaton said. “He kind of set the standard on what you need to do.”
Deaton estimated that White played five or six minutes per game at most as a junior. Nettleton coaches expected White to spend more time on the court in the 2020-21 season, but did not anticipate the production the Raiders received from the senior left-hander.
White averaged 12.5 points per game last season. He shot 80 percent from the free throw line, 60 percent on 2-point field goal attempts and 40 percent from the 3-point line.
“That’s an unreal stat line,” Deaton said. “We haven’t had anyone do that since I’ve been here and we’ve had some pretty good players. He was a joy to coach, the first one in the gym and the last one out. He got better every day and he played half of his senior year with a mask after breaking his nose over Christmas break against Valley View.”
White scored 22 points in that game against Valley View, then had several big games against Nettleton’s 5A-East conference competition. He contributed 14 points, four steals and four assists in a home win over Batesville; scored 16 points against eventual state champ Jonesboro; and had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds in a road win over Searcy.
In February, White scored 19 points and grabbed four steals to lead the Raiders against Greene County Tech; finished with a team-high 20 points, six rebounds and four assists against Paragould; and scored a team-high 19 points against GCT in the 5A-East tournament.
“He was playing his best basketball at the end of the year,” Deaton said. “We’re super proud and we think the sky is the limit for him.”