Raiders win Overall state bowling title

JONESBORO — Class 5A state champion Nettleton won the Overall boys’ high school state bowling tournament Wednesday at Hijinx.
The Raiders amassed a 4,553 team total to outdistance the other seven teams in the field. Cabot finished in second place at 4,448.
Greenbrier (4,287) was third, followed by Bentonville (4,083), Southside Batesville (4,049), Gentry (3,887), Bay (3,530) and Norfork (3,459).
Two Raiders were among the 10 Overall all-state selections. Zakery Grosvenor finished fourth with a 668 series, while Jayce Williams (654) placed sixth. Nettleton’s Tyler Brady also finished in the top 15, rolling a 604 series for 12th.
Riley Cole finished 20th with a 586 series to lead Bay. Cabot’s Brenden Clement (682) was the individual winner, followed by Greenbrier’s Landon Connell (672) in second and Fort Smith Southside’s Rory Moyle (669) in third.
Cabot (3,775) was the girls’ team champion, followed by Fort Smith Northside (3,644), Vilonia (3,306), Haas Hall Bentonville (3,171), Gentry (3,162), Bay (3,016), Mountain Home (2,961) and Southside Batesville (2,919).
Bay’s Aralyn Nix finished ninth with a 565 series to earn all-state honors. Riverside’s Mackenzie Thomas, competing individually, finished 20th at 465.