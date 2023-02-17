Raiders win Overall state bowling title

Nettleton won the Overall boys’ high school state bowling championship Wednesday at Hijinx.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Class 5A state champion Nettleton won the Overall boys’ high school state bowling tournament Wednesday at Hijinx.

The Raiders amassed a 4,553 team total to outdistance the other seven teams in the field. Cabot finished in second place at 4,448.