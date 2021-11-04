Raiders, Yellowjackets battle for 5A-East crown

JONESBORO — Nettleton and Wynne engaged in a shootout when they last met two years ago, the Raiders prevailing 64-57 at Yellowjacket Stadium on a last-minute touchdown.
The stakes will be much higher tonight and the score figures to be much lower as the teams meet again in Wynne.
Nettleton and Wynne will decide the 5A-East conference championship this evening. Both teams are capable of putting up plenty of points, but the Raiders and Yellowjackets have also been impressive defensively while rolling through their schedules.
Wynne (9-0, 6-0 conference) has been especially stifling with shutouts in its last three games. The Yellowjackets haven’t given up a touchdown in 16 quarters and have yielded just 23 points in conference play.
Nettleton (9-0, 6-0 conference) has given up 34 points in conference play while holding each of its first six league opponents to single digits. The Raiders put themselves in position to play for an outright conference title against the defending 5A-East champion Yellowjackets by holding off Valley View 14-7 last week.
“This is kind of the goal we set when we started conference play. We’ve put ourselves in a position to do that,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “Now it’s just a matter of going to do it. It’s going to be a tough ballgame, a hard-fought ballgame, two good teams. Our kids, they know what kind of ballgame to be ready for, a physical slugfest.”
Wynne coach Van Paschal has similar expectations.
“They’re big up front on the offensive line and their defensive line has good size. I definitely give them a size advantage,” Paschal said of the Raiders. “They’re undefeated and when you’re undefeated, you’re doing something right.”
Tonight’s game became a battle of unbeaten teams Wednesday when the Arkansas Activities Association announced that Marion has forfeited its season-opening victory over Wynne because of the use of an ineligible player.
The only challenge the Yellowjackets have faced in their last eight games came from Valley View, which stayed close for three-plus quarters before Wynne punched in a late touchdown to finish a 21-6 victory. Nobody has scored on them since then.
“Defensively it’s just speed all over the field and the guys up front, at times they’re unblockable,” Hampton said of the Yellowjackets. “Very few teams have had a lot of success blocking those guys. They play aggressive, they play fast and then offensively, with the flexbone, they’ve got two slotbacks that if they get out in space, they can go, and a fullback who is running the ball really well. Their quarterback is getting the ball to the right people. It’s a very good football team.”
Wynne’s defense features all-state end Tirrell Johnson, a 6-3, 225-pound senior who has 26.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback sacks. Johnson has 69 total tackles, two pass break-ups, a forced fumble and three quarterback pressures.
Linebackers Timmy Watson and TreVon Holmes also consistently make plays for the Yellowjackets, who have given up only 323 yards combined in their last four games.
“The group moves well as a unit,” Paschal said. “That’s what I always notice about good football teams, how you can see them building a fence and moving, and we do that. That’s always a good thing. We have a lot of people around the ball.”
A stout front leads the Raiders defensively. Tackle Jordan Pigram has 18 tackles for loss, while end Javontae Wallace has 13 and interior lineman Kam Phillips has 10. Nettleton turned Valley View away without points twice after the Blazers drove inside the 5-yard line.
Quarterback Cameron Scarlett and running back Koby Bradley power Nettleton’s offense, which averages 36 points. Scarlett has rushed for 959 yards and passed for 1,020, accounting for 24 total touchdowns, while Bradley has 1,098 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.
Hampton said the Raiders need to make plays in the passing game, but not at the expense of leaving their defense on the field too long against the Yellowjackets’ flexbone.
“We’re going to be calculated in throwing the football and try to take advantage if they’re overagressive, but we can’t go three and out and put our defense back out there. That’s a concern, too,” Hampton said. “Playing too many snaps defensively against this offense is not a recipe for success. It’s going to be kind of a cat-and-mouse game, back and forth, of finding the right time to take our shots.”
Sophomores play key roles on offense for Wynne, which has averaged more than 36 points over its last eight games.
Paschal said fullback Kobey Davis has 986 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. John Watson is the Yellowjackets’ quarterback and Cardarian Washington is at slotback along with his older brother Carl, an all-state choice last year who is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and has scored 10 touchdowns.
Carl Washington, who is being recruited by Arkansas Tech, is drawing plenty of attention after running for close to 1,400 yards last season, Paschal said.
“He’s played well and I told him, when you move, there’s people moving with you. When you’re good, that’s what happens,” Paschal said. “They don’t want to let that guy beat them and he knows that. He knows the yards are more difficult to get this year.”
The teams did not play last season as Nettleton canceled its last three regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues. Wynne holds a 20-2 all-time lead in a series that dates to 1998.
When the teams played two seasons ago, Nettleton was out of the playoff picture and Wynne was out of the race for the league title. They combined for 121 points.
“I can’t imagine it being like that. That would be a shock to me,” Hampton said. “I think these two teams, they’re too good defensively to put up those kind of numbers. We’re anticipating a defensive-minded game.”
Campbell tribute
The Wynne School District is planning to honor former head coach Don Campbell during tonight’s game, Paschal said.
Campbell, who passed away earlier this week, led the Yellowjackets to two state championships while spending 16 of his 31 seasons as a head coach at Wynne. He had a 257-98-6 record at Corning, Sheridan and Wynne, and was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
Funeral services for Campbell will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Wynne High School auditorium.