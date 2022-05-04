JONESBORO — A rainy weather forecast has led to a one-day postponement for most area high school regional baseball and softball tournaments.
The start of Class 4A East Region baseball and softball at Brookland, Class 3A Region 2 baseball and softball at Walnut Ridge, Class 2A North Region baseball and softball at Carlisle and Class 2A Central Region baseball and softball at South Side Bee Branch have all been pushed back to Friday.
Semifinal and championship games are set for Saturday.
The Class 5A state track and field meet at Van Buren has also been rescheduled for Friday. The Class 1A Region 2 baseball and softball tournaments at Marked Tree were still scheduled to start today as of Wednesday afternoon.
The 4A East Region tournaments are in Brookland for the second year in a row. Defending 4A state baseball champion Valley View, which went unbeaten in 4A-3 conference play, opens the tournament Friday morning at 10 against Stuttgart.
Brookland, the 4A-3 runner-up, is scheduled to play Pulaski Academy Friday at 5:30 p.m. Lonoke and Highland play at 12:30 p.m., while Pocahontas takes on 4A-5 champion Pulaski Robinson at 3 p.m.
First-round East Region softball pairings Friday include Valley View-Pulaski Robinson, 10 a.m.; Lonoke-Westside, 12:30 p.m.; Stuttgart-Highland, 3 p.m.; and Southside-Wynne, 5:30 p.m. Valley View and Southside shared the 4A-3 crown, while Stuttgart was the 4A-5 winner.
Walnut Ridge, last year’s 3A state baseball runner-up, is the host of the 3A-2 regional tournament. The Bobcats, the No. 3 seed from 3A-3, play Rose Bud Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Manila, the top seed from 3A-3 baseball, faces Clinton on Friday at 10 a.m. Defending state champion Harding Academy, the 3A-2 conference winner, plays Rivercrest at 3 p.m. Gosnell and Pangburn meet at 5:30 p.m.
First-round 3A Region 2 softball pairings Friday include Hoxie-Newport, 10 a.m.; Pangburn-Walnut Ridge, 12:30 p.m.; Harding Academy-Rivercrest, 3 p.m.; and Gosnell-Bald Knob, 5:30 p.m. Hoxie is the No. 1 seed from 3A-3, while Harding Academy leads the 3A-2 qualifiers.
Carlisle is the site for the 2A North Region tournament. Buffalo Island Central, the 2A-3 champion, plays Des Arc on Friday at 3 p.m.
McCrory, the 2A-6 champion, and Bay open the tournament Friday at 10 a.m. Rector and Hazen play at 12:30 p.m.. while Carlisle and Riverside meet at 5:30 p.m.
First-round 2A North Region softball pairings Friday include McCrory-Buffalo Island Central, 10 a.m.; Rector-Hazen, 12:30 p.m.; East Poinsett County-England, 3 p.m.; and Carlisle-Riverside, 5:30 p.m. EPC won the 2A-3 championship, while McCrory is the No. 1 seed from 2A-6.
Tuckerman, the No. 4 seed from 2A-2, is in the Central Region tournament at South Side Bee Branch. The baseball Bulldogs play Conway St. Joseph on Friday at 3 p.m.
The defending state champion, Tuckerman is the No. 1 seed from 2A-2 in Central Region softball. The Lady Bulldogs play Conway Christian on Friday at 10 a.m.
Today’s baseball matchups in the 1A Region 2 tournament at Marked Tree include West Side Greers Ferry-Mammoth Spring, 10 a.m.; Marked Tree-Norfork, 12:30 p.m.; Hillcrest-Viola, 3 p.m.; and Izard County-Armorel, 5:30 p.m. Hillcrest is the No. 1 seed from 1A-3 baseball, while West Side Greers Ferry is the top qualifier from 1A-2.
First-round 1A Region 2 softball pairings include West Side Greers Ferry-Marked Tree, 10 a.m.; Mammoth Spring-Shirley, 12:30 p.m.; Armorel-Izard County, 3 p.m.; and Calico Rock-Hillcrest, 5:30 p.m. Armorel is the No. 1 seed from 1A-3, while West Side Greers Ferry is the champion of 1A-2.