PARAGOULD — Paragould High School senior Christian Cox is ready for any role on Lyon College’s offensive line.
“When I get there, we’ll figure it all out, and I’m excited to be part of the journey,” Cox said Wednesday after signing a letter of intent to join the Scots in the fall.
Cox (6-1, 254) played guard and tackle during his time with the Rams, starting at left tackle as a senior. He also lined up at defensive tackle as a two-way regular.
Wherever the Scots want him, Cox said he will be happy to be there.
“Since I started football, I was always hoping it would come to this,” Cox said. “I never really gave myself an option for it not to, and I’ve worked my hardest so it would come to this. I’m extremely excited for it.”
Tyler Hestand, Cox’s position coach on both sides of the ball last season, said he isn’t afraid of hard work.
“He’s probably the hardest-working kid I’ve been around. There were multiple days this summer where he said, ‘I want to work, let’s get up here,’” Hestand said after Wednesday’s signing ceremony. “Every day, he was there. There was a Saturday where I didn’t text him and he’s texting me, ‘Hey, let’s go get some work in.’
“He’s just a joy to be around. He makes you be a better person because of how much energy he brings to everything he does. He’s one of the kids who wants to be coached, wants to be better.”
Cox hopes his opportunity to play college football will also boost the Paragould football program, which is under new leadership with head coach David Gunn.
Lyon appealed to him because of its academics and the fact that the school’s Batesville campus is a short drive from home. The Scots play football in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
“They’re a very new program. It was the coach’s first year last year, and he started recruiting me,” Cox said. “He wants to do this new style of offense and I think it’s just awesome, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”