JONESBORO — Arkansas State redshirt freshman punter Ryan Hanson was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list on Wednesday.
Hanson completed his first season at ASU with 41 punt attempts covering 1,666 yards for a 40.6 average per attempt. He recorded 11 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and also had four punts covering at least 50 yards, including a season-long of 69 yards.
Hanson was named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 12 after averaging 52.0 yards per attempt, the highest of the season by a Sun Belt player, and posting three punts inside the 20.
The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Ga., native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy. Statistics used to identify the winner include net punting average, number of times a punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average.
Hanson is among 50 initial candidates on the list. A complete list of candidates will be released Nov. 2 and in mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the 10 semifinalists. A national body of FBS sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will vote for the top three finalists. The winner will be announced Dec. 9.
Other Red Wolves named to watch lists this month include junior running back Marcel Murray and sophomore quarterback Layne Hatcher.
Murray was named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top college running back, for the third consecutive season.
He is one of five ASU backs to earn the recognition in at least two different seasons and the third to do so in three different years, joining Warren Wand (2016-18) and Reggie Arnold (2007-09). The Red Wolves have had a player named to the Doak Walker watch list nine consecutive seasons dating to 2013.
Hatcher was named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.
Hatcher is the fourth player in Arkansas State history to be named to the Maxwell Award watch list, joining wide receiver Kirk Merritt (2019) and quarterbacks Justice Hansen (2018) and Fredi Knighten (2015).
The Little Rock native enters the 2021 season with 5,065 career yards of total offense for the ninth most in school history, while his 46 passing touchdowns and 5,004 passing yards over his first two seasons with the Red Wolves stand as the fifth (tied) and seventh most, respectively.