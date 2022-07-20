ATLANTA — As Arkansas Razorback head coach Sam Pittman looked ahead to the 2022 football season during the SEC Media Days, he reiterated his stance that he will not make decision based on public opinion.
“That way, if we win, we win as a group. If we lose, I get fired, I get fired because I did it like I wanted to,” he told reporters. “Obviously you can’t live in a cave and not hear what people say about you or predictions and all that stuff. If that’s the only driving force that you have, you’re going to lose. If that’s the only driving force to be good, you’re going to lose. If we can keep our core values, let’s go out-work people, let’s out-tough people. Let’s be the hardest-playing team in football. I don’t know if we are or not. That’s the goal. By the way, that’s the expectation.”
In the 2021 season, the Razorbacks won nine games. That is more than they won in the three previous years combined and the most wins by the program since 2011.
“We led the Power Five in rushing,” Pittman said. “I think what that does, it tells us what we’re trying to do with our program. We want to be a physical team on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We want to win the line of scrimmage. We want to be physical and tough.”
The Razorbacks have 12 starters returning, six on offense, four on defense and two on special teams. Pittman said the roster also includes nine portal additions.
“We ended up with two wide receivers, four D-linemen, one linebacker, two DBs,” he said.
Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson said the offseason has offered him an opportunity to grow.
“I feel like I improved on decision making and being disciplined with the ball, just taking care of the ball and trying to put my teammates in the best position to win,” he said. “Just leaning forward and moving forward to be more consistent and be even more vocal as a leader.”
Pittman also noted additions to the coaching staff.
“We have two new coaches in Deke Adams, who is our D-line coach, and Dominique Bowman, who came over from Marshall. Both of those guys are recruiters. Both of ‘em are loyal and great men.”
He pointed out that Arkansas is one of eight Power Five teams to have a pair of coordinators returning for the third consecutive season.
“We kept our three coordinators in Kendal Briles, Scott Fountain and Barry Odom,” he said. “They’re all loyal. They’re great coaches. They’re all better men.”
He said fan support is key for the program.
“In my office is a sign that says, You’re not coming to play for the University of Arkansas, you’re coming to play for the state of Arkansas. And it’s true, true to the core,” he said. “We’ve established a true home-field advantage in our stadium because of the state’s passion for the Razorbacks.”
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Jalen Catalon said he and his teammates are hungry to be even better this year.
“I feel like we have to go even harder this year, because we don’t want to repeat last year and want to be better,” he said. “It’s 2022 now, so it’s a new year and everybody is looking to start off right and make it to the top just like we are. So I say we have to go attack everyday and get better, and if we do that, we can progress off of last year.”
The Razorback schedule features crossover games against South Carolina and Missouri and non-conference matchups with University of Cincinnati, Missouri State and BYU.
“All 12 of this year’s opponents made post-season play last year,” Pittman said.
Fifth-year senior linebacker Bumper Pool said it is important to him to leave Arkansas a better football program.
“It’s a very big reason why I came back,” he said. “There were a lot of older guys leaving, and I just felt that I wanted to come back to be able to set a standard of how you work. Because we had success last season, I didn’t want it to be one of those things where it happens then it’s just gone. I think that you need older guys breathing life into younger guys saying ‘This is the way you do it. This is how you go about your business.’ To be able to repeat that success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.