Razorbacks race past Red Wolves

JONESBORO — The first Arkansas-Arkansas State women’s basketball game since 2005 was decided well before the finish.
Arkansas pushed its lead into double digits for good early in the third quarter Friday night and eventually led by as many as 26 points in a 94-71 victory over ASU before a crowd of 2,574 at First National Bank Arena.
Makayla Daniels scored 22 points to lead the Razorbacks (3-1), who shot 50 percent from the field and only committed 11 turnovers.
“Arkansas has a really good team,” ASU head coach Matt Daniel said. “They have good young talent. They’re well-coached and have a lot of experience, and their length gave us trouble tonight.
“We turned the ball over a little more than we have in the past, and defensively, guarding the ball has to be more of a focus. We gave up a lot of layups that buried us and tried to manage the game as best we could. In the second half, we managed the clock better. We just didn’t have it, it wasn’t enough.”
Including Daniels, four Razorbacks scored in double figures. Samara Spencer added 16 points, Amber Ramirez scored 13 while Marquesha Davis netted 10. Daniels led Arkansas in rebounding with eight.
Trinitee Jackson recorded her third career double-double to lead ASU (2-2), scoring 14 points with 16 rebounds.
Keya Patton added 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting with 3 rebounds and a pair of assists. Jade Upshaw scored 10 off the bench, giving her four consecutive games with 10 or more points to open her ASU career. Morgan Wallace grabbed eight boards with five points while Jireh Washington saw her first action of the season, tallying five points off the bench.
ASU came out firing, taking an early 4-0 lead within the first minute and leading 12-6 after an 8-0 run capped off by a Mailyn Wilkerson 3. The Razorbacks regained momentum, ending the opening quarter with a 28-20 lead.
Arkansas’ largest lead of the first half came after a 9-0 run, giving the Razorbacks a 37-22 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the half. The Red Wolves cut the deficit to nine late on a Wallace layup with 1:30 to go. A Spencer lay-in with 19 seconds to play gave Arkansas a 51-40 lead at the half.
The Red Wolves trimmed the margin to eight early in the third on a driving layup by Patton before Arkansas surged ahead to lead by 18 entering the final period. After ASU cut it to 16 on a Wallace bucket, the Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run to reach their largest lead of the night at 89-63 with under four minutes left.
Friday’s game was the first in a four-year, home-and-home series. Arkansas is scheduled to host next season’s meeting.
Both teams are scheduled to play again Monday. Arkansas will host SMU, while the Red Wolves travel to Southeast Missouri State.
ASU will have a quick turnaround after the trip to SEMO, hosting the University of the Ozarks on Tuesday.