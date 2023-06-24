Reaves brothers contribute to community with camp

JONESBORO — With the offseason kicking into gear for Austin and Spencer Reaves, the two brothers have spent the week with their second Reaves Basketball Camp, held in three locations across central and northeast Arkansas.
With the six-day camp, making stops at Cabot (Monday-Tuesday), Valley View (Wednesday-Thursday) and Lyon College (Friday-today), the Reaves brothers organized work stations, games and other activities to help young players pick up the basics of the game.
Spencer Reaves, currently playing for Brose Bamberg in Germany’s first-tier Basketball Bundesliga League, said the goal for the camps was to deliver a fun atmosphere in the basketball-rich area where they grew up. The Reaves brothers starred at Cedar Ridge before playing college basketball and then beginning professional careers.
“We loved going to camps when we were growing up,” said Spencer Reaves. “Just giving them a fun atmosphere, but also bringing in coaches to teach them the game the right way. We’ll teach them in the stations, they’ll get to play some fun games, and then be able to meet Austin.”
Austin Reaves, who recently completed his second season in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, pointed to his family’s connection with Northeast Arkansas basketball.
“We used to come down and play in the NEA Tournament every year and both of our parents played basketball at Arkansas State,” Austin said. “Obviously (our) roots are here in Arkansas, but some are here in Northeast Arkansas.”
With his recent success in the NBA, Austin also stressed how important it is to use one’s success to contribute to the community.
“That’s what you use your success for, in my opinion, to give back,” Austin said. “To make these kids’ days for a couple of days, messing around, letting them have fun, it’s great.”
Spencer, who resides in Germany from August to May, said coming back and contributing to his community with his brother means everything.
“Our seasons are very long. Austin plays 82 (games) and I play around 50,” he said. “But it’s just nice to give back and get back in the gym with [Austin]… Just putting the family name on it means everything.”
Spencer also described his first season at Germany’s highest tier with Brose Bamberg and playing in the FIBA Europe Cup and losing in the quarterfinals.
“Europe is a different animal and it’s a grind,” Spencer said. “We had a solid year, an average year, just tired getting adjusted to the style and the new environment. But we had a really good run to the Europe Cup.”
Making a long playoff run was an incredible experience for Austin. The Lakers reached the Western Conference finals before losing to eventual NBA champion Denver.
“It was probably the most fun I’ve had playing basketball so far,” Austin said. “Every possession mattered, which is the way I really like to play the game and it was how I played for most of the year. Wish we could’ve won it all, of course, but we had a good run and hopefully we can win a few rings.”