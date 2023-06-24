Reaves brothers contribute to community with camp

L.A. Lakers guard Austin Reaves works with campers during the Reaves Basketball Camp on Thursday at Valley View.

 Jacob Wicinski photo

JONESBORO — With the offseason kicking into gear for Austin and Spencer Reaves, the two brothers have spent the week with their second Reaves Basketball Camp, held in three locations across central and northeast Arkansas.

With the six-day camp, making stops at Cabot (Monday-Tuesday), Valley View (Wednesday-Thursday) and Lyon College (Friday-today), the Reaves brothers organized work stations, games and other activities to help young players pick up the basics of the game.