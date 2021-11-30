WALNUT RIDGE — Eighth-seeded Riverside rolled past ninth-seeded Maynard 54-24 Monday night in the boys’ division of the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament.
Carl Gallapoo and Dennis Williams scored 12 points each to lead the Rebels, with Williams also grabbing nine rebounds. Easton Hatch added 11 points for Riverside, which led 12-4 after the first quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 42-20 after the third quarter.
Seventh-seeded Corning defeated 10th-seeded Hillcrest 56-48 in another boys’ game Monday. Jayce Couch scored 26 points, Clayton VanPool added 11 and Luke Blanchard chipped in with 10 for Corning. Hayden Callahan scored 14 points, Tanner Durham 11 and Kyler Kirk 10 for Hillcrest.
In the girls’ bracket, 10th-seeded Sloan-Hendrix defeated seventh-seeded Pocahontas 53-47, while ninth-seeded Hillcrest defeated eighth-seeded Maynard 46-39.
Katelyn Graddy scored 19 points and Makayla Gosha added 15 in Sloan-Hendrix’s victory over Pocahontas. Isabella Jansen scored 14 points to lead Pocahontas.
Molly Emison scored 21 points and Summer Doyle added 13 to lead the Hillcrest girls. Amanda Nelson scored 15 points for Maynard.
Wynne 50, Tuckerman 48
WYNNE — Wynne rallied to edge Tuckerman 50-48 Monday night in senior girls’ basketball.
Derriona Spencer and Darienne Carter scored 13 points each to lead the Lady Yellowjackets, with Carter also grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. Zahryia Baker added nine points and three steals for Wynne (3-0).
Tuckerman led 27-18 at halftime, but Wynne rallied to lead 37-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Ansley Dawson scored 13 points for Tuckerman (7-3). Kenadi Gardner added 12 points and Kenzie Soden finished with nine.
Rector 75, Armorel 28
RECTOR — Kameron Jones and Cooper Rabjohn combined for 45 points Monday night to lead Rector to a 75-28 rout of Armorel in senior boys’ basketball.
Jones scored 24 points and Rabjohn added 21 for the Cougars (4-1).
Rector won the junior boys’ game 47-32.
Rector 52, Armorel 27
RECTOR — Rector pulled away from a halftime tie Monday to defeat Armorel 52-27 in senior girls’ basketball.
The teams were tied at 15 at halftime, but Rector (3-4) controlled the third quarter to lead 32-18. Ellie Ford scored 14 points to lead Rector, while Morgan Garner had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Abby Simmons led Armorel with 10 points.
Rector won the junior girls’ game 30-24, led by Rylee Wilburn with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Zion Guy scored eight points for Armorel
Nettleton 48, MacArthur 40
JONESBORO — Jessica Cullins scored 18 points to lead Nettleton to a 48-40 victory over MacArthur in junior girls’ basketball Monday.
Summer Morgan added 12 points for Nettleton.
MacArthur 55, Nettleton 19
JONESBORO — MacArthur improved to 5-0 in junior boys’ basketball Monday with a 55-19 victory at Nettleton.
Drew West scored 15 points and Kelen Smith added 10 for the Cyclones.
Nettleton won the eighth-grade game.