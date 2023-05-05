Rebels cruise in North Region opener

LAKE CITY — Tournament host Riverside rolled past Des Arc 10-0 in six innings Thursday afternoon in Class 2A North Region baseball.
Cash Gillis and Thatcher Durham combined on a one-hit shutout as the 2A-3 champion Rebels (20-6) moved into the semifinals while earning a state tournament berth. Riverside is scheduled to host neighboring rival Buffalo Island Central, a 6-0 winner over McCrory in a first-round game played at Monette, today at noon.
Palestine-Wheatley defeated Rector 3-1 later Thursday, while Bay played Carlisle. The winners of those games advance to today’s 2:30 semifinal in Lake City.
Gillis allowed only one hit over five innings, striking out three and walking one. Durham closed out the game by striking out two in a scoreless sixth inning.
Shortstop Brayeson Timms was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three runs for Riverside. Designated hitter Jessie Schoolfield was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Third baseman Kaleb Tacker, right fielder Brady Robertson, second baseman Zain McClure and first baseman Tucker Emery all had a hit and an RBI. McClure hit a double and Tacker added a triple.
Catcher Jackson Mann also drove in a run, giving the Rebels six players with an RBI.
Riverside scored twice in the first inning, once on an error and once on Tacker’s triple. The Rebels added two more runs in the second on an error and a passed ball. Schoolfield hit an RBI single in the third and another run scored on an error.
McClure drove in a run in the fourth. Riverside added three runs in the seventh on Robertson’s sacrifice fly, McClure’s double and Emery’s single.
4A East Region
LITTLE ROCK – Weston Speir pitched a complete game Thursday as Brookland punched its ticket for the Class 4A state baseball tournament with a 12-0 victory over Clinton in the East Region first round.
The Bearcats (18-11) will play Pulaski Robinson or Westside in the semifinals today.
Pocahontas and Highland exited the tournament with losses Thursday. Lonoke defeated Highland 6-0 and Heber Springs topped Pocahontas 5-1.
3A Region 2
TUCKERMAN – Melbourne defeated Manila 8-5 Thursday, while Rivercrest ousted Cave City 5-0 at the Class 3A Region 2 baseball tournament.
Two more games were scheduled Thursday – Gosnell-Tuckerman and Walnut Ridge-Harrisburg.
1A Region 2
GREERS FERRY – Armorel and tournament host West Side Greers Ferry were the early winners Thursday in Class 1A Region 2 baseball.
Armorel, the 1A-3 champion, defeated Calico Rock 7-6. West Side Greers Ferry rolled past Marked Tree 12-2.
In other games Thursday, Crowley’s Ridge Academy played Viola and Hillcrest played Norfork.