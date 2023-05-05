Rebels cruise in North Region opener

Riverside’s Jackson Mann (4) slides to score a run before a throw reaches Des Arc’s Benjamin Kearby during Thursday’s 2A North Region baseball tournament game at Lake City. Riverside defeated Des Arc 10-0 in six innings.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

LAKE CITY — Tournament host Riverside rolled past Des Arc 10-0 in six innings Thursday afternoon in Class 2A North Region baseball.

Cash Gillis and Thatcher Durham combined on a one-hit shutout as the 2A-3 champion Rebels (20-6) moved into the semifinals while earning a state tournament berth. Riverside is scheduled to host neighboring rival Buffalo Island Central, a 6-0 winner over McCrory in a first-round game played at Monette, today at noon.