Rebels hold off Yellowjackets, 46-45

BAY — Playing for the second time in as many nights, Craighead County rivals Riverside and Bay waged what longtime Rebels coach Buster Campbell described as a typical 2A-3 conference game Tuesday night.
Riverside controlled the first quarter, Bay rallied in the second and third, and the teams were almost even in the final period before the Rebels escaped with a 46-45 victory.
“We’re tickled to death to get the win on the road. These kids are really getting better,” Campbell said. “We’re getting more competitive and we’re a long ways from being as good as I think we can be. I’m tickled for them.”
Riverside (8-8, 2-1 conference) won 49-34 Monday night when the teams met in Armorel for a first-round game in the Gerald Jennings Tournament. Tuesday’s regular-season meeting began with the Rebels jumping to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter as Easton Hatch scored its first 11 points.
Bay (5-11, 0-2 conference) closed within 29-22 at halftime and kept Riverside off the scoreboard for the first seven minutes of the third quarter to take a 30-29 lead, its first since the first two minutes of the game. Carl Gallapoo’s 3-pointer gave the Rebels a 32-30 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“Digging ourselves a hole was tough. I thought we gave a lot of effort defensively,” Bay coach Brad Brannen said. “I don’t think that we played that well offensively, didn’t shoot the ball that well. We’re going to rely on the 3 a lot and it didn’t fall for us much tonight. Those nights, it’s going to be tough to score when it doesn’t fall.”
Riverside scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Bay scored the next seven, tying the game at 37 on Justin Brannen’s basket with 3:18 to play.
Harrison McAnally and Gallapoo scored to give the Rebels a four-point lead with 2:12 remaining, but the Yellowjackets answered as Brannen made two free throws and Tyler Fraley one to pull within 41-40 with 1:14 to go.
Bay had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the final minute, but Riverside’s Elijah Barroso came up with a steal and pushed the ball into the front court. Hatch scored in the lane, drew a foul and made the free throw to give the Rebels a four-point lead with 32 seconds to play.
Fraley scored for Bay and Gallapoo answered by making two free throws with 11 seconds to play, setting the score at 46-42. Brannen hit a 3 with two seconds remaining, but time expired without the Rebels having to inbound the ball.
Hatch, who hit three 3s in the first five minutes, finished with 14 points to lead the Rebels.
“I thought he was going to have a huge night and they adjusted to him,” Campbell said of Hatch. “We did a good job on Brannen until there in the fourth quarter and we knew that’s who they were going to go to. There was not a lot of scoring, but it was a pretty well-played game and both teams played really hard.”
Dennis Williams added 13 points and 12 rebounds while Gallapoo finished with 10 points for Riverside, which plays top-seeded Buffalo Island Central in the Jennings semifinals today at 5:15 p.m.
Brannen, who hit two of Bay’s three 3s, scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Fraley added 12 points for the Yellowjackets.
The teams would see each other again Dec. 23 in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational if Bay defeats Armorel in a first-round game. They play another 2A-3 game Jan. 21 at Riverside.
“We know each other well,” Brad Brannen said. “It’s a good rival, always going to be a tough game no matter who’s good, who’s bad, whatever. It’s going to be a good one.”
Riverside (15-0) won the junior boys’ game 47-24 as Thatcher Durham scored 16 points and Tucker Emery added 12. Kaden Hartley scored nine points and Travis Hicks had eight for Bay.