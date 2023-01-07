Rebounding woes cost A-State in loss to Troy

JONESBORO — Getting Troy to miss a shot was one thing, tracking down the rebound quite another Thursday night for Arkansas State.
The Trojans, who lead the nation in offensive rebounds, grabbed 25 offensive rebounds to score 26 second-chance points in an 83-67 victory over the Red Wolves in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.
ASU (5-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) never led in its 11th consecutive loss to Troy (7-7, 2-1). The Red Wolves, who are 0-3 in the Sun Belt for the first time since the 2011-12 season, will carry a four-game losing streak into today’s home game against Appalachian State.
“Obviously we’re not proud of giving up 25 O-boards,” ASU coach Destinee Rogers said. “There were times we went on a run. Right before half, we stopped them from getting O-boards and we were able to see some success from that, but we gave them way too many second-chance points. They had 26 second-chance points and it’s just tough to beat a team like that when you give up that many.”
Troy, which averages more than 23 offensive rebounds per game, either scored or grabbed the rebound on better than 70 percent of its field goal attempts Thursday. The Trojans were 28-of-75 from the field (.373) and also made 23-of-26 free throws (.885).
ASU was out-rebounded 56-38 and committed 20 turnovers to Troy’s 18. The Red Wolves never led and trailed by as many as 21 points.
Defense was ASU’s focus leading into Thursday’s game after the Red Wolves yielded 81 points to Louisiana-Monroe and 99 to Georgia Southern last week. Troy had a lower field goal percentage than ULM or Georgia Southern, yet still scored 83 points thanks to its rebounding advantage and free throw accuracy.
“There were moments where I saw some progress. Obviously it’s not going to happen overnight. It takes time,” Rogers said when asked about ASU’s effort defensively. “When I was at UCA, I worked for Sandra Rushing, who’s the best defensive mind I’ve ever seen. Our teams weren’t great defensively, it took about two years or so, but the thing with my team is I have the pieces and I have the athleticism to figure it out, so we just have to continue to figure it out.”
Sophomore guard/forward Anna Griffin led the Red Wolves with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Griffin was 4-of-6 from the 3-point line Thursday after hitting 5-of-22 in the first 13 games.
Sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton scored in double figures for the ninth time in 10 games, finishing with 17 points.
“Our defense and rebounding, we have to clean that up to win games, but the bright spot of it is I felt like we played hard. We play hard, we fight,” Rogers said. “You have LA with 17, you have Anna with a double-double, 22 and 10, those are things you can look at and say, ‘Hey, we’re headed in the right direction,’ in that sense. We just have to be better lock-down defenders, be able to get stops, be able to rebound, and we have to execute.”
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom, ASU’s season scoring leader, played more than 17 minutes off the bench after missing last week’s games because of plantar fasciitis.
Higginbottom was 2-of-7 from the field for four points, also adding three assists.
“I think she had some discomfort. What could you really expect when a kid’s only practiced half a practice in eight or nine days?” Rogers said. “She did what she could. She’ll get to practice (Friday), but like I said early in the week, we’re good with what we’ve got. We’ve just got to clean things up and we have to be better at executing our stuff.”
Troy scored the first six points and led by as many as 14 before settling for a 26-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Griffin scored 11 points in the second quarter, sinking all three of her 3-point attempts, as the Red Wolves rallied within 42-36 at halftime.
ASU was unable to maintain that momentum into the second half as Troy pushed its lead to 16 points in the third quarter and led 64-51 to end the period. The Trojans maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter.
Nia Daniel scored 17 points, Makayia Hallmon added 15 and Amber Leggett, who was making her season debut, finished with 12 for the Trojans. Janeen Camp, a 6-5 senior transfer from Coastal Carolina, contributed eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Red Wolves host Appalachian State (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) today at 2 p.m. App State opened conference play with an 81-55 victory over Old Dominion, but has since lost 59-52 to Marshall and 66-59 to Texas State.
Arkansas State, meanwhile, is looking for its first win since a Dec. 15 victory over Grambling State.
“It’s been pretty hard. We haven’t had a full squad for these first three (Sun Belt) games,” Pendleton said. “We’re still trying to practice with different lineups and different rotations. It’s still early in conference play. It just takes time.”