Rebounding woes cost A-State in loss to Troy

Arkansas State’s Melodie Kapinga (42) and Anna Griffin (right) battle Troy’s Janeen Camp (20) for a rebound during Thursday’s game at First National Bank Arena. Troy won 83-67.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Getting Troy to miss a shot was one thing, tracking down the rebound quite another Thursday night for Arkansas State.

The Trojans, who lead the nation in offensive rebounds, grabbed 25 offensive rebounds to score 26 second-chance points in an 83-67 victory over the Red Wolves in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Appalachian State

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: A-State 5-9, 0-3 SBC; App State 5-9, 1-2 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: A-State, 8-7

Last meeting: A-State, 98-92, 2021-22

