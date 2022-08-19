Rector begins its third season of eight-man football with hopes of a state playoff run.
The Cougars won the 8-Man North Conference last year in their second season playing the eight-man game, losing to Mountain Pine in the state semifinals. With a strong junior class making up more than half of their 19-man roster, they are aiming to go a little farther this fall.
“We hope to be in there again,” Rector coach Dave Hendrix said. “We got to the semis last year and we’re trying to break down that door.”
Hendrix returned to his hometown for his second stint as head coach in 2014. He led the Cougars to the 11-man playoffs in Class 2A in 2018 and 2019 before they made the switch to eight-man football.
With fewer players on the field, an eight-man game can change quickly, Hendrix said.
“It’s just really fast. It’s harder to control speed,” Hendrix said. “You take three guys away, it’s just a little harder, but we’ve done fair at it so far.”
Rector was dominant in five conference victories last fall, averaging 46 points per game in victories over Brinkley, Midland, Cedar Ridge, Decatur and Augusta. The Cougars’ only losses came against Marshall, one of the bigger schools playing eight-man football, and Episcopal Collegiate, which returned to 11-man football this fall.
Hendrix said eight-man football has caught on well at Rector, which has 15 players on its junior high roster. As a coach he made a few scheme adjustments, including the modification of some blocking rules he used for almost 30 years.
“We figured it out and we went a long ways last year. That sparks some enthusiasm, too,” Hendrix said. “These juniors have won wherever they’ve been, so they’re used to it.”
Junior Ashton Scott is the Cougars’ quarterback, with classmate Drew Henderson moving from wide receiver to quarterback in different formations.
Junior running back Jacob Cox earned all-state honors last season while rushing for more than 1,000 yards, including 137 against Augusta in a 60-6 rout that clinched the conference title. “He’s a special kid,” Hendrix said, “but we have some others who are really good too.”
Senior Jackson Hill also lines up at running back, where Henderson, junior Carter Hill and sophomore Grayson Bryant will also see playing time.
Juniors Gabe Mosley and Gage Thompson return at center and guard, respectively, while senior Dalton Sanders take over at the other guard positions. Junior Jacob Mooneyhan, the Cougars’ middle linebacker, will also help on the offensive line.
Three-year starter Sam Shipley lines up at tight end, where senior classmate Ean Henson will also contribute. Henderson, senior Evan Holmes and junior Kaden Avery are the wide receivers.
Mooneyhan led Rector with 68 tackles last season. Carter Hill also plays linebacker for the Cougars.
Sanders and Thompson are the top two defensive tackles, backed by Mosley and sophomore Dalton Lamar. Shipley and Henson are the ends, with Cox and Bryant also expected to help.
Henderson, Avery, Holmes and senior Skyler Cavaness play in the secondary.
“We’ve got a good group. These juniors, they won the 11-man conference and went undefeated when they were ninth graders,” Hendrix said. “Most of them are back, still here. I think it’s experience. These guys have been around for a while, even though they’re juniors, most of them.”
Rector opens the season next Friday at Marshall, then visits Mountain Pine on Sept. 9. The Cougars have home games against eight-man newcomer Izard County Consolidated (Sept. 16), Midland (Oct. 21) and KIPP Delta (Nov. 4). They also travel to ICC, Brinkley and Augusta.
The second game against ICC will count in the 8-Man North standings. Other conference opponents include Brinkley, Augusta, Midland and KIPP Delta. Hendrix said conference member KIPP Blytheville is not fielding a team, creating a Sept. 23 open date he hopes to fill.
Rector defeated Marvell-Elaine 28-18 in the first round of last year’s playoffs. The Cougars fell 50-18 in the semifinals to Mountain Pine, which dropped a 66-60 decision to Strong in the state final.
Hendrix described the Cougars’ conference as “decently tough.”
“Brinkley is tough, they’ve got a good group and they played us really well for three quarters last year,” Hendrix said. “When you get out of conference, you have to deal with Mountain Pine. They’re a handful, and Strong is also a handful.”