Rector begins its third season of eight-man football with hopes of a state playoff run.

The Cougars won the 8-Man North Conference last year in their second season playing the eight-man game, losing to Mountain Pine in the state semifinals. With a strong junior class making up more than half of their 19-man roster, they are aiming to go a little farther this fall.

Football section

A special section previewing 20 area high school football teams will be published in the Wednesday, Aug. 24 edition of The Sun.

