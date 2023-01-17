SWIFTON — Rector edged Bay 63-59 in overtime Saturday night to win the Kell Classic championship in boys’ basketball.
Sam Shipley scored 15 points to lead the Cougars (16-2). Kameron Jones added 14 points, followed by Cash Lindsay and tournament MVP Cooper Rabjohn with 13 each.
Landon Therrell led Bay (16-10) with 20 points, while Evan Stotts and Justin Brannen scored 14 and 12, respectively.
Bay led 14-11 after the first quarter, Rector pulled in front 29-26 at halftime, and Bay came back to lead 44-42 after three quarters. The teams were tied at 54 to end regulation.
Rabjohn, Jones and Shipley represented Rector on the all-tournament team, while Brannen, Stotts and Therrell were Bay’s all-tournament selections. Others on the all-tournament team included Amare Neal, Eli Tackett and Waylon Tackett of Tuckerman; Ashton Lucy and Blake Gipson of Marmaduke; Grant Wren of Melbourne; Kasen Black of Izard County; Elijah Donnerson of Gosnell; and Gavin Boddie of Mammoth Spring. Marmaduke received the sportsmanship award.
Mammoth Spring, the state’s top-ranked team in Class 1A, defeated tournament host Tuckerman 55-34 in the girls’ championship game. Tournament MVP Brynn Washam scored 15 points and Adrianna Corbett added 12 for the Lady Bears (23-3), while Katie Clark led Tuckerman (18-6) with nine points.
Washam, Corbett, Sara Crowe and Tay Davis were Mammoth Spring’s all-tournament selections, while Ansley Dawson, Kenzie Soden and Audrey Altom represented Tuckerman. The girls’ all-tournament team also included Buffalo Island Central’s Riley Parker; Manila’s Madison Hitchcock; Marmaduke’s Makenzie Hampton; Rivercrest’s Brineka Taylor; Riverside’s Brooklyn Berry and Gracie Washington; and Pangburn’s Rivers McKee and Haylee Phillips. Pangburn received the sportsmanship award.