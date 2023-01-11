Rector, Marmaduke advance in Kell Classic

Westside’s Weston Honeycutt dribbles on a fast break as Southside’s Ayden Cuzzort (10) pursues during Monday’s game at Warrior Gym. Cuzzort scored 20 points to lead Southside to a 59-53 victory. Honeycutt scored a game-high 21 points for Westside.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

SWIFTON — Top-seeded Rector and fifth-seeded Marmaduke will meet in tonight’s boys’ semifinals at the Kell Classic after posting victories Monday night.

Rector ousted Melbourne 53-43, while Marmaduke defeated Mammoth Spring 78-67. The Cougars and Greyhounds will meet at 5:50 p.m., while Bay and Tuckerman play the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m.