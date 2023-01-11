Rector, Marmaduke advance in Kell Classic

SWIFTON — Top-seeded Rector and fifth-seeded Marmaduke will meet in tonight’s boys’ semifinals at the Kell Classic after posting victories Monday night.
Rector ousted Melbourne 53-43, while Marmaduke defeated Mammoth Spring 78-67. The Cougars and Greyhounds will meet at 5:50 p.m., while Bay and Tuckerman play the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m.
Kameron Jones scored 23 points for Rector (13-2). Cooper Rabjohn and Sam Shipley added 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Grant Wren led Melbourne with 16 points.
Blake Gipson scored 32 points to power Marmaduke. Ashton Lucy added 15 points, AJ Forkum 12 and Chandler Harrelson 11 for the Greyhounds.
Gavin Boddie scored 21 points for Mammoth Spring, followed by Blake Rogers with 17 and Brayden Cray with 12.
Brookland 62, Pocahontas 37
BROOKLAND – Eleven players scored Monday night for Brookland as the Bearcats rolled past Pocahontas 62-37 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Matt Harrell hit three of the Bearcats’ eight 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 14 points. Ben Jackson added nine points and Corbin Wright eight for Brookland.
Brookland (14-4, 6-1 conference) led 18-10 after the first quarter, 38-23 at halftime and 53-28 after the third quarter.
Harrison Carter scored 12 points and Connor Baker added 10 for Pocahontas.
Brookland won the junior boys’ game 40-20, led by Tyson Seyler with 15 points and Lane Webster with 13.
Blytheville 76, Wynne 26
BLYTHEVILLE – Blytheville built a 43-point halftime lead Monday night and went on to defeat Wynne 76-26 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws (19-0, 8-0 conference) led 29-6 after the first quarter and 55-12 at halftime.
KeSean Washington led Blytheville with 20 points. T.J. Jackson scored all of his 14 points in the first half, while Shamar Marshall scored 12 of his 14 in the first two quarters. Brandon Wimbley added nine points on three 3-pointers.
John Weatherford led Wynne with eight points.
Southside 59, Westside 53
JONESBORO – Ayden Cuzzort scored 20 points and Tyler Carter added 15 Monday to lead Southside to a 59-53 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Southerners (6-8, 2-3 conference) led 31-30 at halftime and 46-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Weston Honeycutt scored 21 points and Eli Whitmire added 14 for Westside (6-7, 2-5 conference).
Southside won the junior boys’ game 44-23.
Walnut Ridge 71, Piggott 47
PIGGOTT – Rex Tedder connected on 8-of-13 3-point attempts Monday in scoring 30 points to lead Walnut Ridge to a 71-47 victory over Piggott in senior boys’ basketball.
Maddox Jean added 14 points for the Bobcats (8-6). Walnut Ridge led 29-19 at halftime and 51-31 after the third quarter.
Nate Brantley scored 17 points to lead Piggott (5-9). Shawn-Hudson Seegraves added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high game 44-27 and the seventh-grade game 24-11.