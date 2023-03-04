Rector ousts defending champ to reach 2A semifinals

RECTOR — Rector took down the defending Class 2A state champion Thursday night to continue its own state title quest. The Cougars turned a close game into a blowout over the final eight minutes, outscoring Lavaca 29-12 in the fourth quarter to earn a place in the Class 2A boys’ semifinals with a 70-43 victory.
Coach Matt Mills’ Cougars (26-6) are in the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Rector will play Bigelow, a 59-55 winner over Bay on Friday, this afternoon at 1:30 for a berth in the Saturday, March 11 championship game.
“I’ve been telling everybody that Rector has worked a long time for this. Rector deserves one of these wins, I really believe that,” said Mills, whose team routed Acorn 74-40 in the first round Wednesday. “Basketball is a game of matchups and I knew when I watched them play in the first round, I knew they were really good, but I also knew they were a really good matchup for us. I felt like they fit us defensively.”
Lavaca (32-5) trailed just 45-38 in the fourth quarter when Rector took off on a 15-0 run.
Cooper Rabjohn started the surge with the last of his five 3-pointers at the 5:14 mark. Kameron Jones followed with a basket that gave the Cougars a 50-38 lead.
Cash Lindsey drained a 3 around the four-minute mark and followed with a layup off Jones’ pass, pushing the lead to 17 points at 55-38. The last four points in the run came from Rabjohn, who scored with 2:21 remaining to push Rector’s lead to 60-38.
The Cougars’ run eventually reached 23-2 as the large hometown crowd roared its approval.
“I knew if we could build a lead with a team like this, if we could get them to spread out defensively, we would have a little bit of an advantage,” Mills said. “We were fortunate to be on the top end in the fourth quarter, made a few buckets here and there, really got them to spread out and that played into our favor.”
Rabjohn led the Cougars with 26 points. Jones added 20 points along with nine rebounds and six assists.
Mills wasn’t surprised that his team’s two stars enjoyed a big game.
“They live for moments like this,” Mills said. “I don’t for a second doubt that when we go play anybody, they’re going to do what they’re going to do. They did tonight. They played incredible.”
Cash Lindsey added nine points and eight rebounds for Rector. Andrew Johnson and Joe Johnson scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Golden Arrows, who had won 19 consecutive games.
Rector scored the last seven points of the first quarter to take a 12-7 lead. The Cougars scored the last six points of the second quarter, four from Brett Fair in the final minute, to lead 24-15 at halftime.
The teams traded points for much of the third quarter. Rabjohn sank a 3 to give his team a 12-point lead late in the quarter, only to see Lavaca answer with a rebound basket to pull within 41-31 going to the fourth quarter.