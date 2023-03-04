Rector ousts defending champ to reach 2A semifinals

Rector’s Kameron Jones makes a layup during the Cougars’ 70-43 victory on Thursday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

RECTOR — Rector took down the defending Class 2A state champion Thursday night to continue its own state title quest. The Cougars turned a close game into a blowout over the final eight minutes, outscoring Lavaca 29-12 in the fourth quarter to earn a place in the Class 2A boys’ semifinals with a 70-43 victory.

Coach Matt Mills’ Cougars (26-6) are in the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Rector will play Bigelow, a 59-55 winner over Bay on Friday, this afternoon at 1:30 for a berth in the Saturday, March 11 championship game.

