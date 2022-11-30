The Rector Cougars are about to step on the biggest stage for Arkansas high school football.
Rector will play in its first 8-Man state championship game Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, taking on Izard County at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by Arkansas PBS, which will show all seven state football finals.
Coach Dave Hendrix is trying to keep the Cougars (8-2) focused on the task at hand as they prepare to play ICC (8-2) for the third time this season.
“We’re just trying to keep it as low key as we can,” Hendrix said during an online press conference Tuesday. “I know it’s a big deal. These kids, that’s what you work for all your life and we’re trying to keep it in perspective and trying to go do what we do.”
Hendrix, who graduated from the school when it was known as Clay County Central in the 1980s, admits it’s special to take his team to the state final as an alumnus. He is in his second stint as the school’s head coach, having returned to Rector in 2014.
Rector made the 11-man playoffs in Class 2A in 2018 and 2019 before shifting to 8-Man football. The Cougars have made the playoffs in all three of their 8-Man seasons.
“It’s special, being from here and coaching here for several years, then leaving and coming back,” Hendrix said. “It’s very special, but what gets unnoticed is all the guys through the years, especially the last few years, who have gotten us to this level, who have put in the time and effort. We’ve always gotten close, but we never could knock the door down.”
Rector made the playoffs this year as the 8-Man North Conference runner-up to ICC.
After bouncing Strong 26-0 in the first round of the playoffs, the Cougars traveled to undefeated Mountain Pine for the semifinals. Rector was familiar with the opponent and the setting, having lost 50-18 at Mountain Pine in the 2021 semifinals and 38-16 to the Red Devils early this season.
Mountain Pine led this year’s semifinal meeting 20-8 at halftime, but Rector charged back in the second half for a 30-28 victory. Junior Drew Henderson scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game with 31 seconds remaining, then passed to senior Sam Shipley for the go-ahead conversion.
“We knew that probably no one in the state besides the people in our group thought we could win,” Hendrix said. “I just told them that as long as we believe it, we can do it, but you can’t worry about other people and what they think. We just have to worry about ourselves.”
Hendrix described the Cougars as a hard-nosed group, a sentiment echoed by ICC coach Jared Johnson during his time on the press conference.
“Coach Hendrix does a good job with those kids over there,” said Johnson, whose team is in the state final in its first season of football. “They’re a big, physical, hard-nosed football team that they’re going to bring a lot of power to you. They have the ability to do some other things as well.”
Junior Jacob Cox is Rector’s leading rusher with 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Jackson Hill has 775 yards and nine touchdowns, while Henderson has rushed for 778 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Hendrix describes Cox as a special talent.
“Jacob, he’s a returning all-stater from last year as a sophomore and he’s just a special gift. He’s one of those kids who watches football 24/7, knows the game inside and out, and has put the time in to get where he’s at,” Hendrix said. “He’s one of those who have football smarts. He does things where we can go on the seat of our pants sometimes and adjust some things, and he can do it real quick.”
Henderson, who made the full-time switch to quarterback during the season because of injuries, has passed for 198 yards and four touchdowns. He threw three touchdown passes in the victory over Mountain Pine.
Hendrix said Henderson is a workhorse.
“He has more guts probably all of us put together,” Hendrix said. “He just came in halfway through the year because of injuries and started playing quarterback exclusively. We just kind of took off from there.”
Shipley is Rector’s top receiver with 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Jacob Mooneyhan leads Rector defensively with 70 tackles, followed by freshman Dalton Lamar with 60 and Henderson with 45. Junior Kaden Avery has four interceptions, including one on the final play of the Mountain Pine game.
Mooneyhan led the defensive effort against Mountain Pine with 10 tackles.
“He’s a hard-nosed kid and he plays really hard, and sometimes we kid that he misses just as many as he makes, but he’s always around the football,” Hendrix said. “He’s another one who has prepared, like all of our kids have, in the weight room and done everything he can to get where he’s at. He’s not the most talented kid in the world, but he’s just a hard-nosed kid.”
ICC opened the playoffs with a 36-6 victory over Spring Hill, then edged Woodlawn 62-56 in the semifinals. Hendrix described two or three ICC players as “matchup nightmares,” adding his team can’t key on one thing.
Rector defeated ICC 34-28 on Sept. 16 in a game that didn’t count in the conference standings. ICC won 38-8 two weeks later in the meeting that counted toward the league standings.
Hendrix said ICC had a healthier team in the second meeting.
“I think that was also a game that woke us up a little bit, that told us we weren’t where we needed to be and we needed to work a little harder,” Hendrix said. “I think from that point we’ve gotten better and we’ve just kind of jelled as a team. Sometimes you need something like that to wake you up.”