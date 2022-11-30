221130-JS-Rector-photo

The Rector Cougars punched their ticket to the 8-Man state championship in high school football by defeating Mountain Pine 30-28 in semifinal action on Nov. 18. The Cougars will play Izard County in the state final on Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

 Submitted photo

The Rector Cougars are about to step on the biggest stage for Arkansas high school football.

Rector will play in its first 8-Man state championship game Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, taking on Izard County at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by Arkansas PBS, which will show all seven state football finals.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com