JONESBORO — Nine years ago Mitchell Weber was among the participants in the Sun Senior Classic, scoring 12 points to help his Blue team prevail in the 2013 all-star basketball contest.
Weber, Rector’s fifth-year girls’ basketball coach, is part of the event again this year as a coach. He will lead the girls’ Blue team in Saturday’s Sun Senior Classic.
“It’s kind of come full circle, in a way. Playing in it was also an honor because I remember I had seen some prior to be a senior and getting invited to play in it, and the next year my brother played in it,” Weber said Thursday. “My wife played in it, my sister-in-law played in it. It’s always been a cool deal and the fact that I get to coach in it, and get to coach one of my own in it, it’s just neat.”
The Sun Senior Classic, a high school all-star doubleheader featuring senior basketball standouts from area schools, returns this weekend after a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The doubleheader, which is sponsored by Central Dealerships, will be played Saturday at Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena, with the girls’ game set for 5 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 each and available at the FNB Arena box office.
Weber’s Blue team includes Ellie Ford, one of his standouts at Rector. The Blue roster also includes Marmaduke’s Heidi Robinson and Bean Hoffman; Greene County Tech’s Kylie Stokes and Emma Bates; Paragould’s Carson Defries; Westside’s Laynee Montgomery; Mammoth Spring’s Megyn Upton; Bay’s Destiny Bogard; and Brookland’s Katie Smith.
While Weber is coaching in the event for the first time, White girls’ team coach Tim Hawkins of Wynne led a team in the 2012 contest. Hawkins said his players had fun during Wednesday’s practice.
“That’s what I told them to do, to go out and have a lot of fun. They’re excited about it,” Hawkins said. “It’s always fun to be recognized like they’ve been recognized. I think it’s a good thing that we’ve got it going.”
Hawkins is leading a roster that includes three of his players from Wynne – Londyn McDaniel, Zahryia Baker and Darienne Carter – along with Nettleton’s Briley Pena and D’maria Daniels; Valley View’s Hunter Gibson and Hadden Lieblong; Manila’s Sadie McDonald; Trumann’s Nygeria Jones; and Greene County Tech’s Sierrah Floyd.
Manila’s Lee Wimberley and Nettleton’s Bubba Deaton, the coaches in the boys’ contest, held practices Wednesday night. It’s the second Sun Senior Classic appearance for Wimberley, who coached in the 2013 contest.
“It’s for the kids, any all-star game is always about those kids to get invited and getting that chance for them to be seen by some coaches,” Wimberley said. “We had a college coach come over yesterday and watch practice, liked a kid, and I think he’s going to have him over next week for a visit.”
Wimberley’s White team roster features Jonesboro’s Quion Williams and Amarion Wilson; Osceola’s Daylen Love and AJ Harris; Paragould’s Isaiah Jackson; Westside’s Spencer Honeycutt; Manila’s Jake Baltimore; Pocahontas’ Mason Baltz; Greene County Tech’s George Smith; and Valley View’s Connor Tinsley.
Deaton assisted Nettleton’s Mark McCord in a previous Sun Senior Classic. He’s looking forward to the chance to lead one of the teams Saturday night.
“We practiced last night, had everybody there,” Deaton said. “It was kind of neat to see these guys you hear about, but a lot of times you don’t get to see them.”
Deaton’s Blue team roster includes Jonesboro’s Jesse Washington; Nettleton’s Andre Davis, Brandon Anderson and DaVares Whitaker; Walnut Ridge’s Ty Flippo and Jayden Hollister; Ridgefield Christian’s Noah Stracener; Brookland’s David York; Buffalo Island Central’s Caden Whitehead; and Marked Tree’s Itavious Nesbitt.