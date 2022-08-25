JONESBORO — While Grambling State seeped into the conversation as Butch Jones discussed Arkansas State’s practices this week, the Red Wolves remain focused on themselves according to their second-year head coach.
The Red Wolves are adapting to a new routine with the start of the fall semester on Tuesday. Their season opener will be played a week from Saturday as Grambling visits Centennial Bank Stadium on Sept. 3.
“Through your years of coaching, usually the first day or two with classes starting is another challenge because your routine is different. But I really like the approach of our players, both Tuesday and (Wednesday),” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice. “Now, was it clean? Are there things that we have to get cleaned up? Absolutely, but I like their approach, I like the way that they come out with the mindset that we talk about. I’ve been really proud of them that way.”
Jones said this week’s questions involve finding the consistency he expects. Newcomers comprise well over half the roster as the Red Wolves look to bounce back from last year’s 2-10 finish.
After Saturday’s scrimmage, Jones said ASU has too many players who are dwelling on mistakes four or five plays later, getting down on themselves.
“We talk about having a standard of performance every time we step on the football field and along with that is consistency day in and day out,” Jones said Wednesday. “Which individuals bring a high level of consistency, who aren’t up and down every single day both emotionally and physically? I think that’s something we’re talking about, the ability to strain and finish plays, making sure we’re game-ready mentally and physically as well.
“This week has been all about us and getting better, and then obviously we’ll get into game week with Grambling, who’s a very talented football team with a lot of athletes, really good team speed, one of the best defensive linemen that we’ll face all year. It will be a great challenge, but it will be a great measuring stick to see where we’re at with this team and what we need to do to move forward.”
Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is entering his first season as Grambling’s head coach. The Tigers, who finished 4-7 last season, also have new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Jones said the Red Wolves need to be ready for anything and everything in the opener.
“It’s hard because the first game is the game of the unknowns,” Jones said. “Obviously with a new coaching staff, you try to look at previous video and all that. That’s a challenge in and of itself, so you have to have the ability to adapt and adjust on the run.”
Early in fall camp, Jones said defensive tackle and wide receiver are two positions where the Red Wolves need to come along quickly.
The defensive tackles remain a work in progress, Jones said, and will have to develop through the course of the season. The group includes senior John Mincey, junior TW Ayers and redshirt freshman Terion “Tank” Sugick, along with newcomers such as Lamar transfer VJ Bronson.
“John Mincey is still learning the standard of performance play in and play out. He’s getting better, but that’s our job to continue to correct, critique and demand,” Jones said. “Having Tank back, Tank adds a whole other element of quickness and suddenness to the defensive front. I’ve noticed him the last couple of days as well.
“T-Dub (Ayers) is one of those individuals who brings a very high level of consistency and then we just continue to develop our young players with Bronson and a lot of those individuals who are gaining reps. Like I said, it’s going to be how we develop throughout the course of the season with that group.”
Jones said he has seen flashes from individuals at wide receiver, where preseason All-Sun Belt selection Te’Vailance Hunt has been nursing an injury. ASU also returns Jeff Foreman, among others, from last year’s team that led the Sun Belt in passing offense.
Senior transfer Champ Flemings, sophomores Khyheem Waleed and Adam Jones, and freshman Daverrick Jenkins are among those who have shown flashes, Butch Jones said.
“Champ is an individual who is building our trust every single day. I like what I’ve seen with him,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward to getting Te’Vailance Hunt back this week. Having Adam back in practice has been good. Daverrick is continuing to learn as a freshman. Khyheem Waleed is an individual who we’ve asked a lot of not only from the offensive side, but in special teams as well and he’s done a really good job and has continued to grow and develop. Jeff Foreman is working on his consistency every single day.
“This group wants to do it, but I think it’s going to have to be a group effort and we need a high level of consistency of catching the football in our style of play.”