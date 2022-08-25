JONESBORO — While Grambling State seeped into the conversation as Butch Jones discussed Arkansas State’s practices this week, the Red Wolves remain focused on themselves according to their second-year head coach.

The Red Wolves are adapting to a new routine with the start of the fall semester on Tuesday. Their season opener will be played a week from Saturday as Grambling visits Centennial Bank Stadium on Sept. 3.

