Red Wolves announce plans to play for new coach

New Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson speaks during a press conference Monday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — New Arkansas State men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson started assembling the Red Wolves’ 2023-24 roster by convincing key players on this season’s team to stay on the team.

Junior guard Caleb Fields, sophomore guard Avery Felts, freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. and freshman forward Izaiyah Nelson have announced plans to remain with Red Wolves after Hodgson was hired last Wednesday. Hodgson led a round of applause for them during his introductory press conference Monday.

