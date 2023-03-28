Red Wolves announce plans to play for new coach

JONESBORO — New Arkansas State men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson started assembling the Red Wolves’ 2023-24 roster by convincing key players on this season’s team to stay on the team.
Junior guard Caleb Fields, sophomore guard Avery Felts, freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. and freshman forward Izaiyah Nelson have announced plans to remain with Red Wolves after Hodgson was hired last Wednesday. Hodgson led a round of applause for them during his introductory press conference Monday.
Felts, a former Westside star who initially joined the Red Wolves as a walk-on, said ASU vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics Jeff Purinton met with the players after the season and again after announcing Mike Balado would not return as head coach.
“Whenever it went down with Coach Balado, he called us in and was like, ‘It’s going to move pretty quickly,’ so I knew it wouldn’t be long,” Felts said Monday. “Coach Hodgson called me and he wanted me to stay, which I turned around and told him obviously I’m going to be here. He was excited about that, so I’m happy to be here.”
Fields, a four-year starter at point guard with one year of eligibility left, announced last week that he was putting his name in the transfer portal. After talking to Hodgson, Fields took his name out of the transfer portal on Sunday.
Ford and Nelson, who had also been in the transfer portal, announced their decisions to stay at ASU on social media before Hodgson’s press conference Monday.
“I wanted to be here. The only reason I put my name in the portal was just for myself, but he made his pitch and I liked what he said,” Fields said. “He seemed like a real good guy. He brought up analytics and our games. He had scouting reports on us.”
Fields said he was intrigued by Hodgson’s knowledge of the Red Wolves. Ford and Felts were impressed with Hodgson’s analytical research as well.
“It was so crazy,” Ford said. “For the first conversation, for him to bring that up, it just showed me how detailed he was on the game and how serious he was about this program and bringing a winning culture here.”
“He went into depth on how many 3s I took this year. He wants to up it,” Felts said. “I thought it was pretty cool how he analyzed everybody on the team.”
Hodgson said he studied film of the Red Wolves as he went through the interview process. He also wanted to get to know them as people.
As he spoke with the Red Wolves, Hodgson said they expressed a desire to remain at Arkansas State.
“When I heard that, I knew that we had something special. We had a couple of really talented guys who could have gone in the portal, taken a bunch of official visits, been wined dined all over the country, and in an NIL era, had all sorts of promises made to them,” Hodgson said. “Some of the first things they said were, ‘I want to be here. My name is in the portal because of the coaching change. I wanted to wait and see who we hired, but now that we’ve spoken and I’ve done my research, I want you to know, don’t recruit over me. I want to be at Arkansas State.’”
With a recruiting dead period starting later this week, Hodgson said he looks forward to using the time to meet the families of the current players, calling it a major priority.
Ford said family was part of his initial discussion with Hodgson.
“Our conversation started out great. He asked questions about my family, how school was, how the program was,” Ford said. “One of my close friends from Chicago, Nimari Burnett, he’s at Alabama and I asked him about Coach, and he said nothing but good things. He told me I could trust him and I went with my gut feeling. We had a great talk and I understand he’s a great guy, so I have my 100 percent faith in him and the program.”
Felts had a similar talk with Hodgson.
“He contacted me pretty much right away and he wanted to get to know my parents,” Felts said. “He wanted their phone number, which I thought was really cool, and he said anybody else important to you to give him their number. I thought that was a big deal, for him to want to get to know everybody around me.”