Red Wolves, Bears meet again

JONESBORO — An in-state men’s basketball team Arkansas State hasn’t faced in a few years will visit First National Bank Arena this afternoon.
The Red Wolves take on Central Arkansas at 4 p.m. UCA is playing in Jonesboro for the first time since the 2015-16 season, John Brady’s last as ASU’s head coach, and the teams are meeting for the first time at any location since they played in Conway during the 2016-17 season, when Grant McCasland was on the Red Wolves’ sideline.
Fifth-year ASU head coach Mike Balado said he’s glad to start a series with UCA.
“We always think it’s great to play in-state teams no matter who they are,” Balado said. “We were able to work it out this year where we could sign a contract to play home and home, so they play here this year and then we’ll go back to their place next year. Hopefully we can continue to do that on a yearly basis. It’s a really easy trip and it’s good for in-state fans.”
ASU (4-2) will also play Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week in addition to its home-and-home rivalry with Arkansas-Little Rock and a couple of in-state non-Division I teams. UCA (1-7) has visited Arkansas and hosts UALR in addition to playing two in-state non-Division I teams.
While this afternoon’s game is ASU’s fifth at home out of seven total, UCA has played just once on its home floor, surprising 2021 Sweet 16 qualifier Oral Roberts 70-67.
Three Arkansans are the scoring leaders for the Bears. Guard Camren Hunter, a 6-3 freshman from Bryant, leads UCA at 11.9 points per game.
Darious Hall, a 6-7 junior guard/forward from Little Rock who played previously at Arkansas and DePaul, is averaging 10 points. Guard Collin Cooper, a 6-2 sophomore from Fayetteville, adds 9.9 points per game.
Balado said UCA’s record is not indicative of its talent.
“They’ve played a really tough schedule and when you look at their players as individual pieces, I think they have very good players,” Balado said. “I think Camren Hunter is a high-level scorer, poses a lot of matchup problems because of his size, and Collin Cooper is playing at a very good pace. I think he’s a great point guard, doesn’t get sped up, passes the ball well and shoots it. Darious Hall is a really good wing, kind of a 3-4, which is a matchup issue on how you guard him and with who. He’s very athletic and plays extremely hard and they have other pieces who just fit in.”
The Bears have faced a rugged schedule that included trips to defending national champion Baylor, Arkansas, Butler and Saint Louis. They were down just 41-35 Wednesday night at halftime against 10th-ranked Arkansas before the Razorbacks pulled away for a 97-60 victory.
Second-half struggles have plagued the Bears, who have been outscored by 14 points or more in six games after halftime. That includes their victory over ORU, which trailed 38-21 at halftime.
“They play really well in the first half and then they kind of drop off in the second,” Balado said. “That’s probably something they’re talking about going into this game.”
ASU has been off since defeating Kansas City 66-55 on Sunday. The Red Wolves were blown out two days earlier by Morehead State, 75-51.
Balado was especially pleased with the Red Wolves’ defensive effort against the Roos on Sunday.
“It was a huge difference in the way we came out against Kansas City as opposed to Morehead State,” Balado said. “I thought we were the aggressor and we were really dictating defensively the tone of the game and made it tough for them to get easy baskets to start, to run their offense, and that’s the way we’ve always tried to play. We didn’t do that on Friday, but we were able to come out and adjust and do it on Sunday. That was the biggest difference and then our shot selection. We shared the ball really well, which allowed us to get high-percentage shots.”
Junior guard Desi Sills is averaging 13.8 points per game in his first season with the Red Wolves. Second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier is adding 12 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Omier, the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year, came off the bench against Kansas City. He played more than 23 minutes, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Balado said Omier won’t remain a reserve.
“That was just a matchup issue with Kansas City and for him to recalibrate,” Balado said. “You won’t see that, I don’t anticipate that happening again.”
ASU will play three consecutive road games after hosting UCA today. The Red Wolves visit Arkansas-Pine Bluff next Wednesday, Mississippi Valley State a week from today and Texas Tech on Dec. 14 before a home game against Air Force on Dec. 19.