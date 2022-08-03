Red Wolves begin building their identity

JONESBORO — Butch Jones described Wednesday morning’s practice as a good starting point for fall camp.
Arkansas State held the first of 14 practices during camp, which continues until the fall semester begins Aug. 23. The Red Wolves open Jones’ second season as head football coach against Grambling State on Sept. 3.
“It’s all about building our identity, what we will become in the next 30 days,” Jones said afterward. “That’s what it’s all about. We’re building an identity one day at a time.”
The Red Wolves, whose roster has nearly 70 newcomers, had offensive miscues that Jones described as typical of the first practice, particularly dropped passes and fumbled exchanges out of the shotgun. Improved ball security will be a focal point today, he said, along with a faster start on day two.
“We have to learn how to start practice a little bit faster, but I like their attitude as long as they stay positive and keep working to get one percent better (daily). It’s all about standard over feelings,” Jones said. “Everyone has feelings, but it’s all about our standards, our principles, our values by which we’re going to run this football program every day. And make no mistake about it, we all know we have to get much tougher as a football team and a football program.
“Toughness is how far you can go until you give in. Does your focus give in, your concentration, your conditioning? All those things are part of toughness. It’s not getting in fights, it’s not pushing and shoving, it’s not talking to your opponent. Toughness is how far you can go until you give in to yourself. Those are the things that we’re emphasizing.”
Slow starts were an issue last fall during a 2-10 season. Jones said the Red Wolves will shake up their practice format on a daily basis during camp, perhaps starting with a team period one day, then an offense-defense competition another day or maybe special teams.
Senior quarterback James Blackman said better starts on game day begin with better starts in practice.
“You could tell the offense started out super slow, so you see me barking a little bit, trying to get guys amped up and create some more intensity,” Blackman said. “We have to create the environment here and make it translate on Saturdays.”
Blackman, who started five of the first six games last year before suffering a season-ending injury, said this camp feels totally different to him after a year in the program. He feels more comfortable with the playbook, allowing him to focus on what the defense is doing.
Jones said Blackman has developed into “a CEO quarterback” with his growth at ASU.
“That means he owns the organization, he owns the offense. He’s holding other individuals around him accountable, but he’s starting with first and foremost himself,” Jones said. “Now he’s just going to have to maintain a high level of consistency. He’s playing with a high level of confidence right now. I think another year in the system, he gets it and he understands it. He’s elevated the play of that whole entire room from the intangible standpoint, and now the other guys need to keep up with him and follow along.”
Some new skill-position players were on the field with Blackman during different segments of practice Wednesday.
Oregon State transfer Champ Flemings worked as an inside receiver. Flemings, a 5-foot-5 senior, also practiced as a kick returner. He played in 42 career games at Oregon State, starting 10.
“He’s a dude. Don’t let his size fool you because if you blink, he’s going to show you exactly what he’s about,” Blackman said. “He’s a grinder, he works hard. You can tell he’s not moving too slow. He’s acclimated to the playbook because we put in the extra work in the offseason. Getting him in and getting him acclimated to what we’re doing, that’s the big thing. We knew he had the skills.”
Junior running back Brian Snead joins a position group that also includes senior Johnnie Lang, junior Marcel Murray and freshman Mike Sharpe II, among others. Snead, who began his career at Ohio State, transferred to ASU after two seasons at Austin Peay.
Jones said Snead is someone who works hard and doesn’t say much.
“He’s been a great teammate. I thought he did some really good things today,” Jones said. “Another individual who has had an impressive summer and a really good first day is Champ Flemings at the receiver position. We’re going to need their experience. We’re going to need them to continue to grow in leadership roles as well.”
Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, a senior transfer from Ole Miss, worked at guard Wednesday. Rhodes played in 12 games last season at Ole Miss after appearing in 20 over three seasons at South Carolina.
Jones said ASU will have to be patient with Rhodes since he has not been on campus all summer.
“He knows all the techniques,” Jones said. “It’s just learning the new system, the new language, the new terminology, and we’re going to have to work him into football shape.”
Asked about the defense Wednesday, Jones said it’s hard to assess since ball disruption and takeaways are limited because the Red Wolves weren’t in pads.
“The biggest thing for us from a defensive standpoint is the interior of our defensive front,” Jones said. “Who are our defensive tackles going to be? Who’s going to emerge? Who has the toughness to go play in and play out?
“That’s going to be the key for us and offensively, it’s going to be the receiver position, individuals who can catch the ball and get open. Every position is critical, but right now we need those two position groups to really come along and I know they will.”
The Red Wolves are scheduled to practice again this morning. Their first scrimmage is set for Aug. 13.