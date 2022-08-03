Red Wolves begin building their identity

Arkansas State tight end Miller McCrumby (left) collides with safety Sam Graham during Wednesday’s practice.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones described Wednesday morning’s practice as a good starting point for fall camp.

Arkansas State held the first of 14 practices during camp, which continues until the fall semester begins Aug. 23. The Red Wolves open Jones’ second season as head football coach against Grambling State on Sept. 3.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com