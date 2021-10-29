JONESBORO — First-year head coach Butch Jones described what Arkansas State is enduring as the hardest stretch of building a football program, that of putting a foundation in place.
The Red Wolves have lost six consecutive games, their longest slide in one season since dropping 10 in a row in 2000. The road ahead, starting with today’s game at South Alabama, isn’t guaranteed to be any smoother.
While Jones saw improvement in last week’s 28-27 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, he admits ASU is going through a difficult phase.
“You look at any program that’s having success right now, everybody forgets their starting point because everyone lives in the now. Right now, what we’re going through, quite frankly, is not a lot of fun. There’s a lot of mental toughness involved,” Jones said earlier this week. “Our players haven’t blinked and that’s the exciting thing. Every day you come to work and they’re excited, they want to continue to learn.
“It’s my job to plot the course of where we’re going from development to recruiting. There are no quick fixes.”
Dating to last season, ASU has lost 11 of its last 13 games. Last year’s team suffered the program’s first losing season since 2010 and one more loss would seal another sub-.500 season for the Red Wolves (1-6, 0-3 Sun Belt).
Senior center Jacob Still said it’s frustrating to be in such a position, but he adds that what is taking place behind the scenes will benefit the program in the future.
“There’s still a lot of football to be played and there’s still a chance to get this thing back on track, but there are a lot of things being put in place now that are going to pay off in the future,” said Still, who has 48 career starts at his position. “A lot of people don’t see it, the stuff going on, on the inside, and how this team is coming together, the culture Coach Jones is building. The buy-in on this team is really good, probably better than any of the previous teams, which is crazy to think about.
“It will all pay off. The seeds we’re planting right now are going to be tremendous next year and the years following for this program.”
South Alabama (4-3, 1-3 Sun Belt) is in its first season under new head coach Kane Wommack. The Jaguars have lost three of their last four games entering this afternoon’s 4 o’clock start at Hancock Whitney Stadium, but the combined margin of defeat in those games was 14 points.
Jones described the Jaguars’ offense as similar to what the Red Wolves utilize under offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf. South Alabama features perhaps the Sun Belt’s top receiver in Jalen Tolbert, who leads the league in receptions per game and receiving yards, and an experienced quarterback in Jake Bentley, who has passed for more than 10,000 yards in a career that began at South Carolina.
“They’re the exact, spitting image of our offense,” ASU senior safety Elery Alexander said. “They do the same scheme … we’ve basically been going against them for a year. They’ve got No. 8 (Tolbert), the big NFL prospect, so we have to take care of him.”
With 15 receptions for 396 yards and seven touchdowns in two meetings with ASU, Tolbert has been a thorn for the Red Wolves. Alexander said ASU has to take away the post route and stick close to Tolbert at all times.
Jones said his biggest concern is the same each week.
“If you look at the biggest improvement we need to make in our football program in the building of it, it’s in the lines of scrimmage. That’s no secret,” said Jones. “That’s evident. It’s in the offensive line and defensive line, it’s in competitive depth, it’s in depth overall. It’s a commitment in recruiting, it’s a commitment in development, and a commitment to size.”
The Red Wolves almost overcame their size disadvantage against UL Lafayette, leading late in the third quarter before giving up the go-ahead touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, the Ragin’ Cajuns drove 90 yards in 20 plays to take the final 10:26 off the clock and end the game. “I think at the end of the game, what you saw was a lack of depth that we have on the D-line and in the linebacker position,” Jones said.
Wommack said the way ASU competed against UL Lafayette, the Sun Belt West Division leader, is a credit to the players and coaches.
“Schematically, I thought Heckendorf did a tremendous job of challenging their defense, and I think Louisiana does a great job on defense. I thought Arkansas State, and what (defensive coordinator) Rob Harley is bringing to that group, they played with a tremendous amount of energy,” Wommack said. “They played hard, they played fast, and when you’re 1-5 and you can show up and do that, it’s a credit to what Butch and the rest of his staff have been able to do on that team to create a relentless mindset where they’re going to continue to fight. I expect the same from them on Saturday against us.”
ASU remains last among FBS teams in total defense (578.6 yards per game) and is tied for last in scoring defense (44 points per game). The Red Wolves are eighth nationally in passing offense at 350 yards per game.
Still said the UL Lafayette game was the most complete ASU has played this season. While he said the Red Wolves need to be better on critical downs, especially inside the 20-yard line, he considered it a step forward for the program.
“The thing that’s special about this team is we haven’t blinked. Every day we’ve shown up and we’re still working hard. The energy we’ve brought to practice has been great,” Still said. “It’s just frustrating because we work so hard and we need to start rewarding ourselves with wins, but the wins will come if we just keep trusting the process, keep doing the little things right and keep working hard in the weight room and the training room like we have been. These wins will start coming.”