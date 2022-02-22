Red Wolves chase SBC tourney bye in final week

JONESBORO — Two victories this week, combined with the right results elsewhere, could give Arkansas State a shorter path through the upcoming Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament.
The top four teams in the standings will receive a bye into the tournament quarterfinals, set for March 5 in Pensacola, Fla. Those seeded fifth through 12th will have to survive a first-round game on March 3 to get there.
ASU (16-9, 7-6 Sun Belt) is in sixth place entering the next-to-last game of the regular season, tonight’s 7 o’clock contest with Coastal Carolina (14-12, 6-8) at First National Bank Arena. With so many scenarios, head coach Mike Balado hasn’t spent much time discussing bracket position with his team.
“We haven’t really talked much about the bye,” said Balado, whose team closes the regular season at home Friday against Appalachian State. “They know it, I’ve mentioned it, but I haven’t harped on it because there are so many things that can happen from now to then. All we’re concentrating on now is getting the win on Wednesday. Then we’ll worry about the next game.
“It’s been a 1-0 mentality all year and I think that’s one of the reasons why this team didn’t lose back-to-back games until recently.”
ASU’s hopes for a regular-season title faded during a stretch of four consecutive games on the road. The Red Wolves dropped the first three games at Troy, South Alabama and Texas State before recovering to beat Texas-Arlington 58-49 on Saturday.
Balado said the 84-67 loss at Texas State was the loss that bothered him most during the recent slide, noting that ASU lost narrowly at Troy and was shorthanded two days later at South Alabama. A lengthy locker room meeting followed the game.
“I never try to duck radio interviews ever, and I couldn’t get to radio because we were in the locker room for a good hour after the game,” Balado said. “It wasn’t me keeping them there, it was them voicing a lot of what they thought went wrong.
“I give them all the credit in wins and I blame myself for losses, but Desi (Sills) stood up and said, ‘Coach, stop saying that. I’ve got to do better.’ Then Marquis Eaton stands up and says, ‘No, Desi, you don’t, I have to.’ They all started taking accountability.”
The Red Wolves bounced back with a strong defensive effort Saturday, holding Texas-Arlington to 29.2 percent shooting from the field to offset their own perimeter shooting problems (2-of-20). UTA’s David Azore, the Sun Belt scoring leader, managed only 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting from the field.
Second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier was dominant once again, leading ASU with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
“It was important that we came out Saturday and kind of washed away all the stuff that happened the last three games,” Balado said, “to try to fix what we needed to get fix and go in and win a road game. We were able to do that.”
In Coastal Carolina, the Red Wolves are facing the Sun Belt’s highest-scoring team. The Chanticleers average 73.3 points, led by a strong inside-outside combination.
Senior guards Vince Cole and Rudi Williams, who transferred from St. John’s and Kansas State, respectively, average 15.5 and 13.5 points for Coastal. Essam Mostafa, a 6-9 forward, adds 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds.
ASU won the first meeting on Coastal’s home floor, using a late 3-point shooting spree to claim a 73-66 victory.
“I think you really have to do a good job of keeping them out of transition, because they do a great job of getting the ball out, even on makes, and running down your throat and trying to score quickly, especially with those talented wings,” Balado said. “Transition defense is going to be big for us. Boxing out is going to be big. ... Then we have to stop their main scorers.”
ASU had 48 turnovers during its three-game losing streak, then committed 14 more against UTA. Balado said the Red Wolves have been pressing.
“I think one thing we talked about after Thursday against Texas State was we like to play at a certain pace, but at the same time we have to make sure we take care of the ball to play at that pace,” Balado said. “You saw against Arlington, I think we had 22 points in transition. We want to get about 30, but we had 22 and I was really happy with our pace offensively in the half court, and the live ball turnovers weren’t as much.”
Omier averages 17.2 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game. Sills and Eaton average 12.9 and 11.8 points per game, respectively.
ASU will recognize Eaton and Christian Willis, its seniors, before Friday’s game. Eaton has made 117 career starts, three shy of Trey Finn’s program record, and has scored 1,615 points in his career. Willis, who signed with ASU when John Brady was head coach, has been in the program since the 2016-17 season.
“Since the moment I stepped foot on campus, those guys have been with me since day one and been next to me,” Balado said. “I love those two kids like they were my kids. It’s going to be tough for me to keep it all together on Friday when we honor them.”