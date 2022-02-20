Red Wolves clamp down for road victory

ARLINGTON, Texas — Defense and another double-double from Norchad Omier helped Arkansas State finish a four-game road swing with a victory.
The Red Wolves limited Texas-Arlington to a .292 field goal percentage to collect a 58-49 victory over the Mavericks on Saturday at College Park Center.
Arkansas State (16-9, 7-6) allowed its fewest points against a Sun Belt Conference team since defeating Louisiana-Monroe 76-45 in 2017. ASU limited UTA (11-15, 7-8) to just 19-of-65 shooting, resulting in the lowest field goal percentage by a league opponent since the Red Wolves held Arkansas-Little Rock to a .241 mark in 2014.
UTA's David Azore, who entered the game as the Sun Belt's leading scorer at 19.9 points per game, finished with just 11 points while shooting 3-of-16 from the field. Patrick Mwamba, the Mavs' second-leading scorer on the season, was 4-of-12 in scoring 11 points.
"Obviously this win came from our defensive effort. I thought we did a wonderful job with the scout," ASU coach Mike Balado said during his postgame radio interview. "We did a really, really good job on David Azore. He was 3-for-16 from the field and Mwamba was 4-for-12. That was our key going into the game. This is an example of when you don't make shots, you have to guard. We did a really, really good job on the defensive end."
Saturday's contest was the last of four consecutive games on the road for the Red Wolves, who snapped a three-game losing streak. ASU improved to 3-5 on the road in conference play and is 6-7 overall on the road.
Omier led A-State with 22 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs, as he collected his 17th double-double of the season and 32nd of his career. Junior guard Desi Sills added 10 points for the Red Wolves to join Omier in double figures.
Arkansas State finished with a .431 shooting percentage and posted 41 rebounds to UTA’s 38. The Red Wolves also dished out 16 assists on their 22 made field goals, while UTA handed out nine.
The game’s first 10 minutes featured five ties and three lead changes, but the Red Wolves took the lead for good on a second-chance bucket by sophomore forward Antwon Jackson that made the score 16-15. A-State’s lead reached as much as seven points in the first half, and it took a 26-22 edge into the break.
The Red Wolves scored 12 of the first 18 second-half points to extend their lead to double figures, 38-28, for the first time with 9:57 remaining. They extended their advantage to as many 16 points, 50-34, with 1:28 remaining before going on to the nine-point victory.
The Red Wolves return home for their final two regular-season games, starting with Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m.