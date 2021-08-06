JONESBORO — The success of this weekend’s event at Jonesboro Country Club helps contribute to Arkansas State University’s success on the golf course.
The annual Red Wolves Classic starts today and continues through Sunday at JCC. The event helps support the men’s and women’s golf teams at ASU, as does the annual Rachel Stewart Memorial at Sage Meadows Country Club.
ASU men’s golf coach Mike Hagen said the Red Wolves Classic is a huge asset for his program.
“When I first moved here, it was my first day on the job, I drove down from Iowa and I went straight there. I didn’t know what to expect,” Hagen said Friday. “I got there and I saw all the people playing, hanging out there. I saw the support and all the businesses, all the sponsors, the people who take part in the event, and that was one thing that sold me to begin with, to take this job, just the town of Jonesboro itself.
“Then you go around and see how much they support the university, or just that they support everything in this community. I had never really seen that. With the help of (tournament sponsor) Simmons and our committee, they raise a lot of money for us, which helps pay for our grad assistants and other things within our program. Without them, we could not do some of the things we do, that’s for sure.”
The 36-hole, two-man scramble dates to 1982. Typically played in July, the tournament was pushed back to this weekend because the JCC course was in the process of having its fairways redone with zoysia grass.
This year’s tournament field includes 78 teams, among them defending champions Wixson Huffstetler and Bart Burton. Huffstetler and Burton, both ASU golf alumni, have won the event eight times.
Hagen said it’s not uncommon for former ASU golfers to play the event.
“You have a lot of former players who always come back for it and play, to catch up and give back to the program,” Hagen said. “It’s a way for them to see each other and obviously anyone who supports Arkansas State and people in this community loves coming out and taking part in it. It’s a very competitive event as well.”
Hagen, who is entering his seventh season as head coach, has led the Red Wolves to an NCAA regional in each of the last two spring seasons completed (2019 and 2021). This past season ASU came in seventh in the NCAA Noblesville Regional, its best finish in six all-time regional trips, after earning an at-large bid.
The Red Wolves recently announced another strong schedule that includes their own home tournament, the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. Hagen said 16 teams will be coming to Jonesboro for the Oct. 11-12 tournament at RidgePointe Country Club.
“You saw our schedule last year and even though it was a little goofy, we only played a couple of events in the fall because of COVID, but our spring schedule was really good, especially when we opened up with LSU and we went 10-2 against the SEC there, something like that,” said Hagen, who has led the program to 19 tournament championships and a 611-187-13 head-to-head record. “I think to be the best, you have to play the best. We’re not going to go play events where you know you’re just going to roll the ball out and win. We’re always going to test our guys.
“We’ve got some of the best players not only just in this area but across the world, and we’re always going to put them in position schedule-wise to get better and make sure we’re playing the toughest strength of schedule.”