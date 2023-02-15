Red Wolves close regular season with home stand

Arkansas State’s Anna Griffin shoots over Old Dominion’s Brenda Fontana (55) during a Feb. 4 game in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves host South Alabama on Thursday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s women’s basketball team will spend the home stretch at home.

ASU played its last road game of the season Saturday in a 70-57 loss at James Madison. The Red Wolves will play their last four regular-season games at home, starting with Thursday evening’s contest against South Alabama.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: South Alabama

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 5 p.m. Thursday

Records: ASU 8-17, 3-11 SBC; USA 6-19, 2-12

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 18-11

Last meeting: ASU, 63-47, Jan. 19