Red Wolves close regular season with home stand

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s women’s basketball team will spend the home stretch at home.
ASU played its last road game of the season Saturday in a 70-57 loss at James Madison. The Red Wolves will play their last four regular-season games at home, starting with Thursday evening’s contest against South Alabama.
Coach Destinee Rogers pointed to the upcoming stretch to encourage her team early in conference play as the Red Wolves played six of their first eight Sun Belt games on the road.
“Starting out conference on the road was really tough, but I just kept telling my team, ‘Hey, we just have to get through this. We’re going to finish out at home.’ It feels good to be home,” Rogers said Tuesday. “While we would have liked a lot of games to go our way, and I thought there were a couple that should have gone our way, it is what it is. We get an opportunity to really finish strong here at home, but as a team we can’t think about the next four games.
“It has to be, ‘Let’s think about practice today.’ When we get to practice, let’s think about winning each possession. When we get to the game Thursday, let’s focus on the game, focus on winning as many possessions as we can, and then moving forward to the next game.”
Thursday’s game tips off at 5 p.m. The week also includes a Saturday home game against Louisiana-Lafayette (15-11, 9-5) that tips off at 4:30 p.m.
The Red Wolves (8-17, 3-11 Sun Belt) are still looking for their first home conference win. ASU is 3-6 on the road in Sun Belt play, but 0-5 at home.
One of the three road conference victories came against South Alabama (6-19, 2-12 Sun Belt). Lauryn Pendleton scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Red Wolves routed the Jaguars 63-47 last month in Mobile, Ala.
Rogers said the Red Wolves have no reason to be overconfident just because they defeated the Jaguars earlier or because they knocked off league leader Troy last week.
“We’ve only won three games in conference, so there’s nothing for us to be overly confident about. We want to be humble no matter who we beat, and we want to continue to show up and work really hard,” Rogers said. “We’re going to work really hard in practice and we’re going to show up Thursday and play hard. I’m going to demand that from my team.”
ASU split two games on a tough road trip last week. Mailyn Wilkerson scored 21 points Thursday to lead six Red Wolves in double figures as ASU won 98-92 at Troy, beating the Trojans for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
The Red Wolves fell behind early at James Madison and never caught up despite a big game from Anna Griffin, who scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“We showed we could play with both teams,” Rogers said. “I’m really excited about the momentum that we were able to build last week and just finishing out strong here at home with four games.”
Griffin, a 6-1 sophomore guard/forward who transferred from Virginia to ASU this season, has scored in double figures in four consecutive games. She scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Troy before recording her fourth double-double of the season against JMU.
Rogers said Griffin is just now rounding into form.
“She’s not a freshman, she’s a sophomore, but she’s a freshman on the court. She didn’t play that much at Virginia,” Rogers said. “Seeing how she’s going to finish this out and even looking into the future what she’ll be moving forward, she’s a big, special piece to what we do. She works hard every day, she leads by example. She is a leader for us and I’m really proud to see Anna playing the way she’s playing right now.”
Griffin is ASU’s third-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game and leads the team in rebounding at 7.7 per game.
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom, who has reached double figures in five consecutive games, is the Red Wolves’ leading scorer at 14.1 points per game. Pendleton averages 11.8 points.
Rogers was especially pleased with her team’s resilience against Troy.
“I felt like we really showed what we’re capable of doing and so after the game, my message to the team was don’t get satisfied,” Rogers said. “We should want more of this, be hungry for more of this because while a lot of people were shocked about it, I personally was not because I knew what this team was capable of. I’ve been seeing it all season long. I was really happy to see them play together for 40 minutes.”