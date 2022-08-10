PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — Arkansas State defeated the Dominican Republic’s U-22 team 86-76 in overtime Wednesday afternoon in a men’s basketball exhibition game.
Five Red Wolves scored in double figures as ASU finished its foreign tour with two victories in three games. Malcolm Farrington was 5-of-6 from the 3-point line to lead ASU with 18 points, also adding five rebounds and three assists.
“An excellent win by our team. Again, I always want to thank the Dominican basketball federation for allowing us to come in and play in their country,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said in a video blog. “What a really good team this Under-22 team was. They’ve been playing together for a long time and they’ve got some really, really good young kids. I’m really impressed with their coaching. It was a great game.”
Forward Omar El-Sheikh added 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds for the Red Wolves. Guard Caleb Fields finished with 14 points, nine assists and three steals; guard/forward Markise Davis scored 13 points; and guard Mak Manciel contributed 11 points.
The Red Wolves shot 45.2 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent (8-of-23) from the 3-point line, and were 22-of-38 from the free throw line. ASU was out-rebounded 40-37 and had 17 assists to 15 turnovers.
The Dominican U-22 team led 21-15 after the first quarter, 39-37 at halftime and 62-55 after the third quarter. The teams were tied at 76 to end regulation.
“I’m really proud of everybody’s effort. What a great way to win down the stretch,” Balado said. “We executed down the stretch defensively. We finished the game with eight straight stops on defense. I think that’s what opened up the game.
“Mak Manciel had the best game he’s had yet, hit a huge 3 to put us up one and then made some plays in overtime. Omar El-Sheikh played phenomenal as well. I’m really happy with our ballclub. We leave here 2-1 against some really good competition. It was a great team bonding trip and I’m really happy with the way we performed all week.”