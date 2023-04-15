Red Wolves conclude spring drills with annual game

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) tries to throw a pass under pressure from defensive end Dennard Flowers during an April 1 scrimmage at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are scheduled to conduct their spring game this afternoon.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones describes the football team Arkansas State will put on the field today as a work in progress.

The Red Wolves close Jones’ third spring as their head coach with their annual spring game at Centennial Bank Stadium. The starting time is set for 2:15 p.m.

