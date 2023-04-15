Red Wolves conclude spring drills with annual game

JONESBORO — Butch Jones describes the football team Arkansas State will put on the field today as a work in progress.
The Red Wolves close Jones’ third spring as their head coach with their annual spring game at Centennial Bank Stadium. The starting time is set for 2:15 p.m.
“I like the steps we’re taking. As a coach you’re never completely pleased, but I’m not disappointed as well,” Jones said Thursday. “I just think we’re a work in progress. We welcomed 12 transfer portal individuals into our family in January of February, and we have three high school early enrollees as well. I think it’s taken some time to get them acclimated to everything.
“I do like our capacity for work, it’s night and day from where we’ve been. … I think our players have obviously done a good job in the offseason. We’ve focused on building our DNA, what we’re going to be about, and I do like this football team. I do think they’re very eager. They want to win.”
In addition to the newcomers, ASU began the spring with 10 returning starters among 49 returning lettermen from last year’s team that finished 3-9. The Red Wolves will undergo more changes in the summer as newcomers arrive and some players depart before the start of fall camp.
Developing toughness has been a focal point. Jones described the difference in the team as “night and day” in that regard.
“Everything in your program has to have the ability of promoting toughness, how you’re promoting toughness on a daily basis. There’s a lot that goes into it,” Jones said. “It’s not just the physical toughness, but it’s the mental toughness, the emotional toughness. It’s all that goes into that. We’ve really tried to promote that in everything we’ve done. I know our players have really bought into that.”
Situational work has also been emphasized after a season when ASU led in the fourth quarter during eight of its 12 games.
Jones said the Red Wolves have a catalog of situations that occurred in NFL and college games. ASU worked another situation in practice Wednesday, he said, where the offense had four minutes to run off the clock to win a game.
“Eight games came down to the fourth quarter and a number of them came down to a two-minute drill, whether it was offense or defense,” Jones said. “We’ve tried to simulate those situations again and add upon that. That’s something we’ll continue to work throughout the summer and into training camp.”
Center Jacob Bayer, a junior transfer from Lamar, has quickly established himself as a key player offensively. Jones also praised quarterbacks Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor, tight end Emmanual Stevenson, wide receiver Jeff Foreman and running back Ja’Quez Cross for their efforts this spring.
“From an offensive standpoint, probably our most consistent performer has been Jacob Bayer. He’s been a model of consistency,” Jones said. “He’s really come in and kind of exerted a leadership role in the offensive line. He’s been very consistent.
“I think both quarterbacks have continued to grow with the volume of plays they’ve received through the course of the spring. Manny Stevenson is back to his form that he had his freshman year, so that’s been great to see. Jeff Foreman, I’ve been impressed with his spring and the way he’s developed into a student of the game. He’s been very consistent as well. Ja’Quez Cross is another individual who has made tremendous strides.”
Junior safety Justin Parks has emerged on the defensive unit, although he has been out recently with an ankle sprain. Linebackers Melique Straker and Charles Willekes have also caught Jones’ eye.
“The face of our defense, the leader of our football team, unequivocally, is Justin Parks, and I know he was slowed by an injury,” Jones said. “Melique Straker is another individual that I think has had a very good offseason and spring football. He’s another one of our leaders on defense. Another one is Charles Willekes at the mike linebacker position. Those three individuals have really had a very consistent spring.”
ASU has received word from the NCAA that sophomore wide receiver Corey Rucker’s appeal for immediate eligibility has been approved, a school spokesman said Friday.
Rucker was second-team All-Sun Belt for the Red Wolves in 2021. He transferred to South Carolina, where he appeared in only two games last fall because of an injury, and returned to ASU this semester.
“It’s been great to have him back,” Jones said Thursday. “He’s been a great resource for all of our players. For him personally, seeing the growth and maturation from when he left to where he is now and the people who have really helped him personally, it’s been great to see.”