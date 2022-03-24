JONESBORO — The schedule doesn’t get any easier this weekend for Arkansas State.
Coming off their third consecutive one-run loss, Wednesday’s 6-5 setback at Southern Illinois, the Red Wolves will carry a 10-game losing streak into this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference baseball series at Georgia Southern. The Eagles are No. 12 in the NCAA RPI entering the three-game series in Statesboro, Ga.
Today’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. The series continues with Saturday’s game at 1 p.m., followed by Sunday’s series finale at noon.
ASU (4-14, 0-3 Sun Belt) hasn’t won a game since defeating Illinois State in the first game of a March 5 doubleheader. Miscues proved costly Wednesday as SIU (16-5) scored four unearned runs off three ASU errors.
The Red Wolves rank last among Sun Belt teams in pitching (7.09 team earned run average) and fielding (.944 team percentage).
ASU was swept last weekend by nationally-ranked Texas State in a three-game Sun Belt series at Tomlinson Stadium. The Red Wolves held a 7-3 lead after six innings of the series opener, only to see their bullpen yield 10 runs on five hits, six walks and three hit batsmen in the final three innings. The Bobcats eked out narrow victories the next two days, winning 2-1 and 5-4.
Senior left-hander Justin Medlin (0-2, 2.95 ERA) is scheduled to start tonight for ASU. Medlin pitched six innings last Friday against Texas State, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.
Will Nash (1-1) is set to start Saturday’s game after a solid outing last weekend against Texas State. Nash yielded two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five last Saturday. ASU has not announced a starting pitcher for Sunday’s game.
Freshman second baseman Daedrick Cail has an eight-game on-base streak and is batting .345, while senior outfielder Jaylon Deshazier holds a .305 average with 14 RBIs. Sophomore first baseman has a .304 average with four doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs. Senior third baseman Ben Klutts is at .266 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.
Georgia Southern (14-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) defeated Appalachian State twice last weekend to win its first conference series. The Eagles, who have beaten Georgia and Georgia Tech, among others, lead the Sun Belt in team fielding with a .977 percentage and a league-low 18 errors.
Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern’s designated hitter, is tied for the league lead in RBIs with 24. Outfielder Noah Searcy has a .375 batting average to lead the Eagles, who have put down a Sun Belt-high 18 sacrifice bunts.
While Georgia Southern has the Sun Belt’s best RPI at No. 12, the league has six more top 100 teams in Texas State (38), Troy (45), Coastal Carolina (58), South Alabama (62), Louisiana-Lafayette (78) and Georgia State (80) entering the weekend. Appalachian State (106), ULM (122), Arkansas-Little Rock (163), ASU (198) and Texas-Arlington (231) round out the league.
After trailing 5-0 Wednesday, ASU had the tying run on base in the eighth and ninth innings before falling short at SIU.
Cail led the Red Wolves with a pair of hits from the leadoff spot, while Deshazier scored twice. Brandon Hager and Jared Toler both homered, with Hager’s coming in a pinch-hit situation.
ASU has four home games next week. The Red Wolves host Central Arkansas on Tuesday and Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt series April 1-3.