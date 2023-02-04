Red Wolves convert turnovers into road victory

CONWAY, S.C. — A strong defensive performance helped Arkansas State pick up its second Sun Belt Conference victory of the season in women’s basketball.
The Red Wolves forced 26 Coastal Carolina turnovers Thursday night in a 69-65 victory over the Chanticleers at the HTC Center.
ASU (7-15, 2-9 Sun Belt) scored 23 points off turnovers while limiting the Chanticleers (10-12, 5-6) to 5-of-25 shooting behind the 3-point line. Coastal Carolina’s shooting percentage dropped in each of the last three quarters after the Chanticleers shot 52.6 percent from the field in the first quarter.
The Chanticleers were 3-of-16 from the field and committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“Obviously there’s more points left out there that we probably could get with 26 turnovers, but hey, we got 23 points off their turnovers, so we’ll take it,” said ASU coach Destinee Rogers, whose team hosts Old Dominion today at 4:30 p.m. “We want our defense to power through to our offense and I really saw that happen.”
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom powered the offense with 24 points on 7-of-19 shooting while going 7-for-8 at the free-throw line to spearhead the Red Wolves’ 16-of-18 effort at the charity stripe.
Higginbottom impacted the game in more than just scoring, grabbing a career-high six assists to go along with four rebounds and three assists.
“She’s just a lion and I’m not going to cage a lion,” Rogers said. “I’m going to let her be aggressive, I’m going to let her be who she is. The proof is in the pudding. Look at the stats.”
Anna Griffin added 11 points while Lauryn Pendleton notched eight points and a team-high nine boards. Mailyn Wilkerson hit a pair of 3s as part of an eight-point effort off the bench.
As a team, ASU converted 7-of-16 from 3-point range (43.8 percent) and lost just 12 turnovers.
Aja Blount recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chanticleers. Deaja Richardson scored 16 points with seven boards while Miriam Recarte added 10 points off the bench. Helena Delaruelle also grabbed 10 off the glass as the hosts grabbed 53 rebounds.
Rogers praised Melodie Kapinga for her defensive effort against Blount, who scored 41 points when the teams met last year in the Sun Belt tournament.
“The thing that does not show up in the stat sheet is Mel guarding Blount,” Rogers said. “I know she still got a double-double, but we made everything tough for her. She was winded. I’m just really proud of the team effort to get this win.”
Coastal Carolina surged to a nine-point lead with a 10-0 run late in the first quarter, shooting over 52 percent from the floor en route to a 22-12 lead after one. ASU returned the favor in the second quarter, forcing six turnovers and Higginbottom scoring 13 points to outscore the Chanticleers by 10.
With one second to go in the half, Keya Patton found Griffin on a perfectly-placed inbounds pass for the buzzer-beating score, leveling the count at 36 at intermission.
Neither side led by more than three in a back-and-forth third quarter. Leilani Augmon halted a 6-0 CCU run with two of her eight points with 29 seconds left to pull A-State within one, trailing 53-52 with one quarter remaining.
Pendleton connected on a jumper to start a fourth quarter that saw a trio of ties. Griffin drained a trey with 4:10 to go, giving the Red Wolves a 60-57 edge before the Chanticleers tied it at the 2:21 mark on a free throw by Blount.
The Red Wolves’ largest lead came after Kapinga’s putback found the hoop with 44 seconds left.
The Chanticleers cut the margin to one twice in the final minute, but A-State made its late trips to the foul line count, converting 3-of-4 inside the last 10 seconds to complete the win. Coastal turned the ball over on its last two possessions.
ASU hosts Old Dominion (15-9, 7-4) in the second half of a men’s-women’s basketball doubleheader. Tipoff for the first-ever meeting against the Monarchs is set for 4:30 p.m.
“I’m happy to go home and play after a win,” Rogers said. “Really excited to be back at home. It’s a doubleheader and we need everyone there.”