Red Wolves convert turnovers into road victory

Arkansas State’s Izzy Higginbottom (23) dribbles past Coastal Carolina’s Deaja Richardson (5) on Thursday in Conway, S.C. Higginbottom scored 24 points and came up with six steals to lead the Red Wolves to a 69-65 victory.

 Bob McCool photo

CONWAY, S.C. — A strong defensive performance helped Arkansas State pick up its second Sun Belt Conference victory of the season in women’s basketball.

The Red Wolves forced 26 Coastal Carolina turnovers Thursday night in a 69-65 victory over the Chanticleers at the HTC Center.

ASU Women's Basketball

Opponent: Old Dominion

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.

Records: ASU 7-15, 2-9 SBC; ODU 15-9, 7-4 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: First meeting