Red Wolves counting on depth at running back

Running back Zak Wallace (left) tries to elude defenders Donte Thompson (5) and Eddie Smith during Arkansas State’s practice Wednesday at Centennial Bank Stadium.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State running back Ja’Quez Cross responded to a question about his position group Wednesday by listing a half-dozen players he described as dynamic.

“Everybody has their own playing style, everybody has their own things that they do,” added Cross, a redshirt sophomore. “When we come together, it’s all great.”

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com