Red Wolves counting on depth at running back

JONESBORO — Arkansas State running back Ja’Quez Cross responded to a question about his position group Wednesday by listing a half-dozen players he described as dynamic.
“Everybody has their own playing style, everybody has their own things that they do,” added Cross, a redshirt sophomore. “When we come together, it’s all great.”
The Red Wolves believe they have strength in numbers and a varied skill set at running back, a position with a physical toll that often tests a team’s depth over the course of a season.
Head coach Butch Jones said a team can’t have enough running backs, but he likes what the Red Wolves have going into the season.
“That’s a position where it takes a high level of durability,” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice. “You’re getting hit on every single snap whether it’s pass protection, running the ball, running routes, ball faking, a lot that goes into it.
“We’re nursing some injuries there, so we’re going to need to get some individuals back, but I like the depth that they have. I think the other thing of having a complete running back corps is having different skill sets among that position group and we have that right now with those individuals.”
With a deeper running back rotation and a rebuilt offensive line, the Red Wolves are looking for greater production on the ground after gaining only 88.2 rushing yards per game last fall, the lowest average in the Sun Belt Conference and No. 128 out of 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Injuries limited senior Brian Snead (6-0, 211) to eight games after he transferred from Austin Peay, but he scored a team-high six of ASU’s 16 rushing touchdowns and was ASU’s second-leading rusher with 299 yards. Snead rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe and 66 yards and two scores against Memphis.
Cross, a former Fordyce standout who transferred from Purdue to ASU last year, played in eight games. He rushed for 33 yards in a starting role at Louisiana-Lafayette and caught 10 passes on the season.
“Last season I had a little playing time, so just the speed of the game is slower for me,” said Cross, who played in three games with one start as a freshman at Purdue. “I’m more patient, I understand what I can get from defenses, and just really elevated my mind more than my playing ability.”
Jones said Cross, who received one of the team’s most improved awards at the end of spring practice, has grown by leaps and bounds since coming to ASU. Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said during media day that Cross (5-9, 189) had one of the best offseasons on the team in terms of changing his body.
“Not the same player as when he came here, and I think he would be the first to tell you,” Jones said. “This is a young man who started a couple of games as a true freshman in the Big Ten and he wasn’t anywhere near where he needed to be from a maturity standpoint, both on and off the field; from a physicality standpoint with his body from weight; and understanding the expectations of how you work every day, the mentality. He’s been great.
“It’s been really fun to see his growth and his development. The one thing he has is competitive character. He’s extremely competitive and is a playmaker, wants the ball in his hands at critical stages, critical junctures of the game, and he’s matured immensely.”
Tennessee-Martin transfer Zak Wallace (6-0, 229) adds power to the backfield. Wallace, a junior from Benton, was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection while rushing for 1,819 yards and 31 touchdowns over two seasons. He received one of ASU’s weight room awards after spring practice.
When the Red Wolves worked on a four-minute scenario during Saturday’s scrimmage, Wallace pounded out first downs as the offense ran out the clock.
“I’m a downhill runner. I like to get vertical, get my pads down and wear the defense out, over and over,” Wallace said after the scrimmage. “We have a motto, we’re like, ‘The four-yard runs, they’ll turn into 12, they’ll turn into 20, and the next thing you know, one will break for like 60.’”
Sophomore Mike Sharpe II (5-11, 193) appeared in all 12 games last season, receiving 17 carries while also playing on special teams.
Freshman Cedric Hawkins (5-7, 184) has drawn praise from Jones and teammates for his play in the preseason. Hawkins, who was listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ran for more than 4,000 yards during his high school career at Stuttgart.
“We’re blessed to have the group that we have. Everyone is dynamic. We’re all downhill,” Wallace said. “Coach preaches to us to get vertical and things like that. You’ve got some elusive guys, some power guys. That’s a blessing. We’re going to be able to use that this year.”