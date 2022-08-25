Red Wolves, Demons battle to 1-1 tie

Arkansas State’s Phoebe Harpole (13) prepares to launch a shot as Northwestern State’s Paige Armstrong (7) defends during Thursday’s match at the A-State Soccer Park. The teams battled to a 1-1 draw.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Northwestern State leveled the game with 17 seconds remaining, resulting in a 1-1 tie for the Arkansas State soccer team Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

Aliyah Williamson deposited her first goal of the season in the 17th minute to give A-State a 1-0 lead it would not relinquish until the final seconds. Mckenzie Robinson fed Williamson for the goal.