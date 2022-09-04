Red Wolves dominate Tigers in season opener

JONESBORO — Arkansas State's first play from scrimmage produced 17 yards, its first drive covered 70 yards to the end zone and the first quarter wrapped up with the Red Wolves leading by 16 points.
The rest of the night went according to plan for ASU, too, as the Red Wolves rolled past an overmatched foe to begin Butch Jones' second season as head coach.
ASU dominated Grambling State in every phase Saturday night for a 58-3 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium. Senior quarterback James Blackman accounted for four touchdowns to pace an efficient offense while a swarming defense allowed only 102 total yards.
"A good way to start the season. Really proud of our players," Jones said. "I think they've worked exceptionally hard, and I think that was evident tonight. So many things to build upon and a lot of things we need to get corrected as well. I think the big thing is we continue to build the program that we want to become.
"It was a great challenge for us at halftime because we always talk about playing to a standard and not letting the scoreboard dictate how you play. I thought our kids answered the call there."
ASU scored on eight of 10 possessions, not counting drives when the clock expired at the end of the first half and the end of the game. The Red Wolves did not allow a first down on seven of 11 possessions for Grambling State, yielding a third-quarter field goal only after being penalized for 45 yards in a 63-yard drive.
Fast starts have been emphasized after the Red Wolves were outscored by a combined 117-47 in the first quarter last year, when they finished 2-10. ASU dominated much more than the first 15 minutes Saturday even as substitutes started to take over in the second half.
Jones said the victory gives the Red Wolves plenty to build on with a trip to second-ranked Ohio State looming next weekend.
"To see the joy in our players, and I'm talking about the genuine joy of celebrating a win, that's what you like to see because it lets you know how much they put into it," Jones said. "The whole approach, the demeanor from game preparation this week to their mindset at the hotel, to all the walkthroughs, I could tell they were locked in and focused.
"But again, this is just one game, and we have to get a lot better in a hurry. You talk about needing to improve in monumental strides, I think we all know what's facing us next week with an opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country."
Former NFL coach Hue Jackson made his debut as head coach at Grambling State, a Football Championship Subdivision team that was 4-7 last season. The Tigers gave up 572 total yards, including 339 on the ground as the Red Wolves rolled up their most rushing yards in a game since 2016.
ASU finished with six rushing touchdowns after scoring only four all last season, when the Red Wolves were No. 128 out of 130 FBS teams in rushing offense at only 82.4 yards per game.
Senior running back Johnnie Lang led the Red Wolves with 124 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Backup quarterback AJ Mayer added 74 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while junior transfer Brian Snead gained 57 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts.
"It's very important that we got the running game established right away," Lang said. "We didn't have that going for us last year and just to come out the first play with a run and have success, that was very big. We knew right then and there we were going to have a good day running the ball."
Blackman scored two rushing touchdowns and freshman Mike Sharpe II scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
At Florida State, where he played from 2017-20, Blackman had one career rushing touchdown. He did not have a rushing touchdown in six games last year at ASU but scored on runs of 9 and 2 yards Saturday night.
"It just depends on what kind of looks we're getting throughout the week. This week we had a good look where the end did a lot of crashing from the back side, so we were able to have that in the game plan," Blackman said. "Whatever it takes for me to help this team win, I'm willing to do it. If that means running the ball a little bit, I'm willing to do it."
Blackman was also 15-of-20 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns in what Jones described as a very efficient performance. ASU played without senior wideout Te'Vailance Hunt, who will be day to day with lingering injuries moving forward, Jones said.
Senior Champ Flemings, a transfer from Oregon State, finished with seven receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown to lead the Red Wolves. Five of Flemings' receptions came in the first quarter.
"We wanted to get the ball in Champ's hands very early and let him make some plays, and he's dynamic in space," Jones said. "He had some big plays and James did a good job. When I talk about managing the offense, we had some more plays for (Blackman), but it wasn't the look and instead of forcing the ball, he got us in some different run game schemes."
ASU finished without punting for the first time since a 2011 game against Central Arkansas. The Red Wolves turned the ball over on downs twice, including one first-quarter drive that reached the Tigers' 1, but senior defensive tackle John Mincey recorded a safety on the next play.
The safety came on one of 14 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 76 yards in losses. ASU held Grambling State to 50 net rushing yards.
"I think this was a big confidence booster. I think we feel great as a defense," said junior safety Eddie Smith, whose interception was the only turnover of the game. "The reason we were able to be so good tonight is everybody focused on doing their job, not trying to focus on making a play or anything. We just all did our job."
ASU moved 70 yards after receiving the opening kickoff, scoring on Blackman's 29-yard pass to Flemings. The Red Wolves' second drive covered 50 yards in five plays as Blackman threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Seydou Traore.
While the Tigers stopped ASU's third drive shy of the end zone, the Red Wolves scored a safety on the next play and finished the first quarter up 16-0.
Snead scored on a 5-yard run and Blackman on a 9-yard keeper in the second quarter, pushing ASU's lead to 30-0 at halftime. Blackman returned in the third quarter to lead one more scoring drive, which he finished on a 2-yard run.
Grambling State avoided a shutout on Garrett Urban's 30-yard field goal, but the Red Wolves needed only two plays to push their lead to 44-3. Lang broke a 49-yard run and scored from the 2 on the next play.
Mayer scored on a 2-yard keeper later in the third quarter and Sharpe's touchdown run covered 3 yards in the fourth.
ASU also opened the 2021 season with a victory, beating Central Arkansas 40-21, but Jones said the feeling after that game was much different from what he experienced Saturday night.
"I remember going home last year, not to take anything away from last year's team, but it was a sleepless night," Jones said. "I just didn't like the way we competed; I didn't like the locker room celebration. It just didn't feel like what I'm used to. I think we were learning to win, and not to take anything away from a victory, but it's night and day different.
"The locker room (Saturday night), pure joy, excitement, but also knowing we didn't do everything right, so there's that competitor in them of wanting to get back to work and improve."