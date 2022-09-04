Red Wolves dominate Tigers in season opener

Defensive end Thurman Geathers (92) celebrates a tackle for loss with teammates Jaden Harris and Taylon Doss (right) during the first quarter of Arkansas State's 58-3 victory over Grambling State on Saturday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State's first play from scrimmage produced 17 yards, its first drive covered 70 yards to the end zone and the first quarter wrapped up with the Red Wolves leading by 16 points.

The rest of the night went according to plan for ASU, too, as the Red Wolves rolled past an overmatched foe to begin Butch Jones' second season as head coach.

