Red Wolves eager to make better showing

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones looks on as his team plays Oklahoma during the first half last Saturday in Norman, Okla. The Red Wolves host Memphis this evening in their home opener.

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is anxious to make a better impression in front of a home crowd tonight than it did before 83,000-plus fans and a national television audience last weekend at Oklahoma.

The Red Wolves opened the season with one of the most lopsided losses in ASU history, a 73-0 shellacking by the Sooners that drew a predictable response on social media and from national observers. ASU is No. 1 in the ESPN’s Bottom 10 and No. 130 of 133 in CBS Sports’ FBS rankings.

A-State Football

Opponent: Memphis

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Records: ASU 0-1; UM 1-0

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: Memphis, 32-24-5

Last meeting: Memphis, 44-32, 2022

