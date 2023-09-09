Red Wolves eager to make better showing

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is anxious to make a better impression in front of a home crowd tonight than it did before 83,000-plus fans and a national television audience last weekend at Oklahoma.
The Red Wolves opened the season with one of the most lopsided losses in ASU history, a 73-0 shellacking by the Sooners that drew a predictable response on social media and from national observers. ASU is No. 1 in the ESPN’s Bottom 10 and No. 130 of 133 in CBS Sports’ FBS rankings.
But a new week means a new opportunity, junior running back Zak Wallace said.
“It’s just a chance to show the world who we really are,” Wallace said. “Obviously the first game didn’t go how we expected it to go. It’s just a new opportunity. We’re preparing, we’re preparing hard, and we’re going to leave it all out (on the field).”
The Red Wolves (0-1) welcome longtime rival Memphis (1-0) to Centennial Bank Stadium for their home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
ASU was blown out in the opening minutes at No. 18 Oklahoma, which scored four touchdowns in the first quarter. The Red Wolves trailed 45-0 at halftime and 66-0 after the third quarter of a game where they were outgained 642-208 in total yards.
“The greatest life lesson is adversity, but if they say it’s the greatest, how come nobody wants to experience it? You’re going to experience it at some time, so it’s how you respond,” third-year ASU head coach Butch Jones said. “A lot of times how you respond is based on your maturity and leadership. What I’ve seen from this football team is they respond.”
The Red Wolves’ response began Saturday when they returned to Jonesboro after the game. Senior safety Eddie Smith said players started watching film and had a team weight-lifting session that lasted about 30 minutes.
“Lifting isn’t going to help us win any games, but it is to show that we’re dedicated as a team and that we’re all embarrassed,” Smith said. “We just embarrassed ourselves. We got together and we talked, and we said what we were going to do to fix it.”
Bouncing back against the Tigers, who are favored by about three touchdowns, will be another challenge.
Memphis blasted Bethune-Cookman 56-14 last weekend, holding its FCS guest without an offensive touchdown. The Tigers are No. 1 nationally in total defense after allowing only 75 yards on 48 plays in their opener.
Quarterback Seth Henigan picked apart ASU’s pass defense in each of the last two meetings between the teams, completing 41-of-61 pass attempts for 777 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions.
“I think that probably sticks out, not just the offensive and defensive personnel with Memphis, but it’s their special teams. Very impressive in special teams,” Jones said. “I always look at the depth of a program by how many starters play on your four core units and very few starters play on their four core units.”
Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield was disappointed in his team’s turnovers last weekend. The Tigers threw two interceptions and also lost a fumble, leading to two defensive scores for Bethune-Cookman.
“Teams that win on the road don’t shoot themselves in the foot,” Silverfield said. “We have to go play clean football. That gives you a chance.”
While ASU had one turnover against Oklahoma, the Red Wolves punted on seven of their 13 possessions. They also missed two field goals, turned the ball over on downs once and allowed time to expire at the end of each half.
Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout was 12-of-26 passing for 148 yards in his debut as the Red Wolves’ quarterback. The Red Wolves consider running back one of their deepest, strongest positions but managed only 48 yards rushing despite allowing only one quarterback sack.
“We’re very hungry. That was not our standard at all,” said Wallace, who is part of ASU’s running back rotation. “We have a motto, ‘Just pound the rock,’ and that’s what we’re planning to do. We have to do it. If we want to win, that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Tonight’s game is the 62nd all-time meeting between the Red Wolves and Tigers. The teams are not scheduled to play the next two seasons, but another four-game, home-and-home contract starts in 2026.
Silverfield, who is in his fourth season as Memphis’ head coach, expressed an appreciation for the series history and what it means to fans and former players of his program.
“We know the type of atmosphere it’s going to be,” Silverfield said. “They have a great crowd, they have a beautiful stadium, and it’s an opportunity also. It’s easy for our fans to get to, so I expect to see a lot of them there as well.”
Memphis built a 19-point lead and held on for a 55-50 victory in its last trip to Jonesboro two years ago.
Last season the Red Wolves took the lead with just over four minutes remaining, only to see the Tigers drive for the go-ahead score and add another touchdown after an ASU turnover to win 44-32. The game was one of five that ASU lost after leading in the fourth quarter last year.
“I’ll never forget that feeling, guys in the locker room, the whole team crying because we had the game won and we beat ourselves,” Smith said. “We’ve been waiting for a year to play this game again. I’m reminding guys every day, ‘Remember how you felt last year at this time and then take that out on your opponent,’ because last year it was our locker room crying, frustrated.
“We couldn’t get the game back. The game was over with, we lost, so we have to take how we felt last year and apply it to this season.”