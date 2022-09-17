Red Wolves eager to play rivalry game

Arkansas State’s Champ Flemings catches a pass over Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke during the first half last Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The Red Wolves visit Memphis this evening.

 Jay LaPrete / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Like most of his teammates, Arkansas State offensive tackle Makilan Thomas has little to no experience against the Memphis Tigers.

That does not make Thomas, a redshirt freshman from Little Rock, unaware of how those in and around the program feel about taking on ASU’s nearest, most-played football rival.

A-State Football

Opponent: Memphis

Site: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (58,325), Memphis

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Records: ASU 1-1, UM 1-1

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: UM, 31-24-5

Last meeting: UM, 55-50, 2021

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com